How crime victims keep their offenders behind bars

Testimony may detail how the crime changed his or her life, the emotional and mental injuries suffered and, according to the Institute, “whether the victim supports the release of the incarcerated person on parole.”

Montana law states, “In making its determination regarding nonmedical parole release, a hearing panel shall consider…written or oral statements from a victim regarding the effects of the crime on the victim. A victim’s statement may also include but is not limited to the circumstances surrounding the crime, the manner in which the crime was committed and the victim’s opinion as to whether the offender should be paroled.”

But is victims’ testimony at parole hearings largely irrelevant to the task at hand—an objective, fact-based, assessment of the inmate’s future risk of criminal behavior?

This point is addressed in a 2005 article in Criminology & Public Policy, by Kathryn Morgan and Brent L. Smith, where they ask: “To what extent will parole boards allow victim influence override the concerns for the inmate? Is it fair to further punish an inmate who presents a low risk of recidivism for future criminal behavior because victims show up at a hearing to protest the release?”