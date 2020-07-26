How Montana’s Swan Valley is turning the tide on problem bears

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A bear’s nose knows when the smell of food wafts through the air. It’s integral to their survival, this tool for finding food, and is the reason why one resident of Montana’s Swan Valley has made it her summer’s work to pick up other people’s trash.

Kathy Koors has spent nearly 40 years living near Condon, Montana, in a pocket of the Treasure State defined largely by water and trees. Larch, lodgepole and Douglas fir mingle in dense stands around azure lakes squeezed between the Mission Mountains and Swan Range. It’s a place sprouting with new subdivisions and second homeowners, a place outdoor lovers flock to, and a place where grizzly bears abound.

After years of volunteering her time picking up trash along trails and in campgrounds and visiting with neighbors about ways to keep bears out of human spaces, Koors is working this summer as the new Swan Valley Bear Ranger, which is housed under the Living with Wildlife Foundation with support from private donors, U.S. Forest Service and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. The position is one Koors took initiative to create and is a valuable partnership between the local community and state and federal agencies.