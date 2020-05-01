How to help your dog adjust to the 'new normal'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"Stay at home" sounds like a dream come true for our canine companions. Truth is, working and schooling at home can present unique challenges for you and your dog. Here are tips to help.

Give your dog a quiet space: A crate or bedroom provides your dog with a space away from activities. Include a dog bed, water and toys. Every day, give your dog some time in this space for a break from family activity and an opportunity to nap. If your dog is stressed by separation, introduce them to it slowly. Have your dog in the office with you instead of with the kids. Being confined with you is likely less stressful than alone and will still allow for a break from the household activity.

Encourage naps: Dogs need to sleep 12-16 hours a day. Some dogs will nap in the middle of the noisy household. Many puppies and younger dogs lack that ability. If your dog seems grouchy or over hyper they may need a nap! Lead your dog to their quiet zone, provide a Kong and chances are they will be snoring in no time.