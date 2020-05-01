How to help your dog adjust to the 'new normal'

"Stay at home" sounds like a dream come true for our canine companions. Truth is, working and schooling at home can present unique challenges for you and your dog. Here are tips to help.
Give your dog a quiet space: A crate or bedroom provides your dog with a space away from activities. Include a dog bed, water and toys. Every day, give your dog some time in this space for a break from family activity and an opportunity to nap. If your dog is stressed by separation, introduce them to it slowly. Have your dog in the office with you instead of with the kids. Being confined with you is likely less stressful than alone and will still allow for a break from the household activity.
Encourage naps: Dogs need to sleep 12-16 hours a day. Some dogs will nap in the middle of the noisy household. Many puppies and younger dogs lack that ability. If your dog seems grouchy or over hyper they may need a nap! Lead your dog to their quiet zone, provide a Kong and chances are they will be snoring in no time.
Train your dog to settle on a mat: Teach your dog to chill and patiently wait on their bed. Start by showing your dog that their mat = awesome things. Check out Pawsitive Change Dog Training on Youtube for a video demo on the first step to teach this skill or email PawsitiveChangeMT@gmail.com to setup a Live Video Private Lesson for personalized guidance.
Provide enrichment: The Centers for Disease Control has recently recommended that dogs should practice social distancing too. If your dog is missing daycare or the dog park, you can provide mental and physical exercise in other ways. Hide treats in the yard for an “egg” hunt. Use your dog’s breakfast for training games. Stuff a Kong or other food toy with peanut butter, plain Greek yogurt, treats, or meals and give it to your dog to occupy them during a zoom meeting. Using their nose and brain will tire out your dog!
***
When you return to working outside of the home, prepare your dog for that transition in the days before you need to leave.
Practice mini-absences: Leave your dog in a separate room or in the house while you do yard work. Leave your dog at home when you run an errand or go for a walk. These mini-absences allow your dog to experience being "home alone" again before a full work day.
Watch for stress: Signs include clawing/chewing at doors and windows, pacing, excessive salivation, howling, and inability to eat while home alone. If your dog seems frantic or depressed as you prepare to leave or when you return, and displays some of the other signs, they may be suffering separation distress. If so, contact a fear-free trainer experienced in this behavior. www.PawsitiveChangeMT.com.
Make departures awesome: You can use a food toy to help some dogs overcome mild separation distress. Supervise your dog at first, as with any new toy. Most dogs can be left with a food toy that is too large to swallow and too hard to chew into pieces such as a Kong or West Paw Toppl stuffed with food. When you give your dog a food toy as you leave the house, you teach that your departure means something good. Chewing/licking the food promotes calming. If you can’t find a toy your dog won’t destroy or they have a history of ingesting inedible objects, contact a certified professional dog trainer about alternatives.
Jean E. Biggins is a certified professional dog trainer and founder of Pawsitive Change Dog Training, LLC in Missoula.
