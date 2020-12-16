How to reverse the damage being inflicted on America

It was both heartening and disappointing to read last Wednesday’s article on the continuing efforts by Donald Trump and his Republican enablers to overturn November’s election. Encouraging, because all states have now certified the election, giving their electors safe harbor against tampering by Congress. Furthermore, all complaints of election fraud have so far been rejected by state and federal courts.

The bad news is that, according to news reports, there is a growing conviction among Trump and his supporters that the election was rife with fraud. This, like many other fictions originated by Trump, spreads along party lines. The earlier lies, like the Birther theory, or that Mexican immigrants are rapists and drug dealers, that COVID is no big deal and masks are a scam, can be seen as tests to measure how far Trump could push these lies. Worse still, has been his open encouragement of armed men (and women) to intimidate protesters, politicians and election officials.