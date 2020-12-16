How to reverse the damage being inflicted on America

It was both heartening and disappointing to read last Wednesday’s article on the continuing efforts by Donald Trump and his Republican enablers to overturn November’s election. Encouraging, because all states have now certified the election, giving their electors safe harbor against tampering by Congress. Furthermore, all complaints of election fraud have so far been rejected by state and federal courts.
The bad news is that, according to news reports, there is a growing conviction among Trump and his supporters that the election was rife with fraud. This, like many other fictions originated by Trump, spreads along party lines. The earlier lies, like the Birther theory, or that Mexican immigrants are rapists and drug dealers, that COVID is no big deal and masks are a scam, can be seen as tests to measure how far Trump could push these lies. Worse still, has been his open encouragement of armed men (and women) to intimidate protesters, politicians and election officials.
Trump’s allegations of election fraud, first tested in 2016, are most troubling, as they seem to be gathering wide acceptance. His is a scorched earth plan, whereby one warring party burns all that can sustain his enemy, but in this case could render the U.S. ungovernable. It is the culmination of years of preparation. This deep political divide has been decades in the making, created by Fox News and right wing talk radio with mostly inept responses from the left. Then, in 2008, Mitch McConnell openly advocated a take-no-prisoners stance against Barack Obama, when he loudly stated he would block the new president’s ability to accomplish anything in his term of office, and largely delivered on his promise. Finally, do we need to say: four years of Donald Trump?
The widespread doubt Trump sows in our political institutions and the violence he incites does not bode well for our country. As the Right claws about to retain power, the result will very likely be lasting damage to America and her citizens.
What responses can we make to even begin to reverse this growing trend?
- Demand that the incoming Biden administration redress the real grievances that are voiced by the least of our brothers and sisters, including Trump supporters. (i.e., jobs, a living wage, food security, accessible health care and a healthy environment).
- Abandon the current weak, and often enabling, responses by federal, state and local law enforcement to threats by racist gangs and armed militias.
- Demand the end of the violent rhetoric that we have become so accustomed to hearing from our leaders for the past several years.
- Address the very real issues of racist policing in our cities and hold our public officials accountable for the ongoing violence and injustices they perpetrate in our minority communities.
- Design creative approaches of punishment to reduce the need for incarceration while also addressing the safety of our communities, rehabilitation of offenders and making crime victims whole.
- Reduce the budgets of the military and our national security state, redirecting those funds to support the above goals and needed national infrastructure projects while abandoning the catastrophic wars that tar our image and consume our future.
We are not naive that this will be easy or will not meet great resistance. Even with the new administration, there are powerful forces, including some inside the new administration, that favor the status quo and must be reckoned with. Look around and see how you, your neighbors and our common interests may be improved. Then act, keep safe and know that we can build a more just and unified nation.
This opinion is signed by members of Veterans for Peace Western Montana Chapter 133: John Snively, John Garrity, Dexter Aspevig, Danny Showalter, John Walker, Rob Holden, Walter Honan, Steve Hutchins and Pat Vaughan.
