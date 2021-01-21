How to stick to beliefs without turning up heat of discourse

Certainly I am not alone in my exhaustion at being simmered in our current toxic societal stew of anger. We are angry at those who take opposing positions on elections, the pandemic, violence, insurrection and racism. We are mad for what people do or do not say and do. Anger is directed toward those we see as violating our strong values about the society we want, as well as corruption and misdeeds. The rhetoric on all sides of all these issues leads to a scenario in which enraged Americans yell over each other, feeling absolutely justified in speech and action.
Montanans, geographically far from the seat of federal government, find themselves in the fray in reaction to the objection of our elected officials to the certification other states’ elections. Montana has also historically led the nation in campaign finance transparency, repudiating dark money in elections. Montanans care about elections, wanting them to be fair and accurate.
How did we get here, and how can we lower the temperature of discourse while still adhering to our beliefs and values? Possible roots of reactions are experiences, information and yes, our biases and blind spots. We may have lost our ability to think critically, listen to understand, seek facts and manage our emotional reactions, most specifically anger.
When we think our views are righteous and justified, even if they may not be, it is difficult to temper our anger, compromise, avoid a zero-sum view, and resist the urge to consume only information aligned with our opinions. We may be certain that we know the intent of others, reinforcing without evidence what we believe about them.
For some, there is no retreat from extreme ideas, vilification of others, and even the use of violence. Some are so entrenched in their views and have been influenced by messages from leaders or social media that they cannot see the world in another way. Others long for a civil society with diverse ideas co-existing without verbal or physical violence.
Here are some recommendations to take into consideration that might be a few steps toward making that vision a reality.
First, envision a democracy made strong by diverse ideas and respect. Acknowledge any personal contributions to division and rancor. Let that insight sink in as you look inward and take responsibility for your words and actions. Listen to learn rather than respond, swallowing hard if need be. Rid yourself of the need to be right while proving others wrong, examine the sources of your knowledge for bias, abandon name-calling, and take yourself to task as often as you demonize others. Nurture the qualities that promote civility, including respect for those with whom you disagree, concern for how our inability to communicate civilly influences watching children, a belief in the good in others, an honest appraisal of the costs of entrenchment, and a commitment to avoiding personal attacks. Remember that from the “other side” you may appear to be as uniformed, rigid, and hurtful as you think others are. Commit to calling people into dialogue as much as you call others out for their actions.
None of this requires us to compromise our values about democracy and justice, only our rancor. We do not have to see accountability and justice served to start changing our communication and hearts. This will be hard because the problems we face are enormous, we have principles to fight for, battle lines about justice and liberty have been drawn, and no one wants to be the first to “back down,” but let us begin this journey of self-examination and change. Start by envisioning a better way of being together.
Cindy Garthwait is a licensed clinical social worker and professor emeritus in the School of Social Work at the University of Montana who taught undergraduate and graduate students for 28 years, and practiced social work in the areas of mental health, substance abuse, gerontology and interpersonal violence.