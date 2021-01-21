How to stick to beliefs without turning up heat of discourse

For some, there is no retreat from extreme ideas, vilification of others, and even the use of violence. Some are so entrenched in their views and have been influenced by messages from leaders or social media that they cannot see the world in another way. Others long for a civil society with diverse ideas co-existing without verbal or physical violence.

First, envision a democracy made strong by diverse ideas and respect. Acknowledge any personal contributions to division and rancor. Let that insight sink in as you look inward and take responsibility for your words and actions. Listen to learn rather than respond, swallowing hard if need be. Rid yourself of the need to be right while proving others wrong, examine the sources of your knowledge for bias, abandon name-calling, and take yourself to task as often as you demonize others. Nurture the qualities that promote civility, including respect for those with whom you disagree, concern for how our inability to communicate civilly influences watching children, a belief in the good in others, an honest appraisal of the costs of entrenchment, and a commitment to avoiding personal attacks. Remember that from the “other side” you may appear to be as uniformed, rigid, and hurtful as you think others are. Commit to calling people into dialogue as much as you call others out for their actions.