When the operators of the ski area known as Snow Park, which ran in the 1950s, wanted to move to the adjacent bowl-shaped area on the other side of TV Mountain, Missoula skiers were excited. A few of us remember it well from our preteen years.

As was done at the Big Mountain resort in Whitefish, interested skiers and community leaders purchased stock in a new company for the new area. A long chairlift was built and opened in 1962.

At least two difficult and misunderstood challenges brought Snowbowl down before the end of its first decade: competition from Marshall ski area, and a national ski race in 1967 that Snowbowl sponsored at great expense. After that, Snowbowl went into receivership. It limped along in the 1970s largely because the lifts and buildings were impossible to move.

The Morris family and several others bought Snowbowl in 1984 and installed at their own expense a second chairlift. Once again investors fell by the wayside, but the Morris family stayed with it. They succeeded where others had failed: they rebuilt the 10-mile access road into a decent road with little private or public help; they enhanced the food services infrastructure to allow for larger crowds and more guests; they invested in needed snowmaking and snow grooming operations; and they applied for and obtained permits for expansion back onto TV Mountain, which had been abandoned at the end of the 1950s.

It is ironic that this year, when an expensive new lift has been installed, could turn out to be the year in which the Forest Service, having pondered interminably the area's proposed expansion plans in the 1990s and 2000s until finally approving them in 2014, would now hurriedly take abrupt actions that could devalue the Morrises' lifelong investment in Missoula skiing.

And if the news media apply the adage that no good deed goes unpunished, skiers, snowboarders and the rest of the Missoula community will end up worse off for it.

The Morrises' life work has, especially recently, enhanced local recreation. In the last three years Morrises have installed two new chairlifts, and a third chairlift may be awaiting installation, as the Forest Service approved a third lift nine years ago.

The elder Morrises are not young people; Brad and his wife Ronnie did most of the key work at Snowbowl for nearly 40 years. The Morrises may need now to change their operation. Perhaps the area would benefit from more operational and/or managerial assistance, more long-term staff.

The sad death of a customer in the parking lot at Snowbowl warrants a full analysis, and will receive it. The safety of lifts will also be addressed. But one hopes the Forest Service will, for its part, understand the history of Snowbowl and its owners, and appreciate its current value to skiing and snowboarding in the Missoula area. It needs to avoid taking actions that do more harm than good.