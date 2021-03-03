HR 1: The election threat

The impact of the bill would be to make it much, much easier to vote regardless, whether you were eligible or not, under the theory that higher turnout is beneficial to democracy. But this isn’t true. Voter turnout has skyrocketed, election after election since 2012. Many of the problems with low turnout in the last decades stemmed from wrong estimations of voter turnout and voter apathy. In 2020, 158 million Americans voted for president, up from 139 million in 2016, and 129 million in 2012. The voting eligible population is about 239 million, to put that into perspective.

One of the most basic civil rights I believe Americans ought to have is to be left alone. If you’re not hurting anyone, you ought not be forced into doing something you don’t want. This bill goes against that principle by forcing people to subsidize politicians with taxpayer dollars. I wouldn’t want to be forced to fund Nancy Pelosi’s political race, just as I am sure people would not want to be forced to fund mine.