After seeing 300-400 of my opinions published over many years, I have stopped writing for a few months.
I am concerned that, of the many total life-ending Armageddon scenarios out there, only global warming could have been controlled by humans — however, it is now too late. The extremely hot temperatures now occurring at the normally frigid icy poles, causing melting and rising sea levels and destroying the biodiversity of native plants and insects in a rapid decline as pesticides poison the food supply we eat, is overwhelming, but little understood by the ordinary, uneducated, uncaring person. And the other scenarios are numerous and uncontrollable, so why should I terrify the Earth’s majority population of non-scientists by ever writing about them?
What is the meaning of life? Unfortunately, we scientists struggle with this question since we are not people who are faith-based but rather need to have everything proven to us scientifically. Others who are religious have a much easier time answering this question, so you will have to ask them, not me.
Why are we here? The animals are here to serve Mother Nature and ecologically balance out fauna with the flora. The human species are an accident and a cancer upon the Earth. Ultimately, the human species will destroy the Earth in their quest/lust for money above all else.
What matters? Caring for one another and the plants and animals to ensure our survival, rather than worshiping money, are what should have mattered, but it was not the case. Instead, the cruel Republican Party, in America’s blind lust for money, corrupted the entire world of planet Earth, and the compassionate Democratic Party in America was not strong enough to stop them.
The political ideological differences between these two parties will never be resolved. We are a country divided forevermore. We are no longer a nation of laws. We have become a nation of lies and false news. Politics rules everything. Even organizations like Fish and Wildlife and the U.S. Forest Service have been infiltrated by the Republicans.
My reaction is to never allow myself to be friends with anyone who hunts, traps and kills animals for pleasure, or farms with toxic pesticides, or raises, slaughters and sells carcinogenic red meat for human consumption.
Where am I going? I have lived a rich, full life as an aerospace engineer and computer systems consultant with a Department of Defense Top Secret Security Clearance, attending six colleges and attaining two degrees, with other incomplete ones at grad schools, and enjoyed working part-time jobs as a dude ranch wrangler and ski instructor, while constantly doing gym workouts, followed by becoming a self-taught wildlife biologist and atmospheric scientist in retirement, and so far attained an age where life expectancy is now low. Some of my friends have already passed and my turn will come soon enough. There are black holes throughout space in the universe and I imagine I will end up in a parallel universe somewhere?
Who am I going there with? I was adopted and failed at childless marriage and am “The Last of the Mohicans.” I have not been lucky enough to meet my special lady soul-mate in this lifetime on Earth, so am traveling alone. Perhaps I will meet her on “the other side?”