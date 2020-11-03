Humanities remind us that we were made for times like these

Angelina Grimké empowers us to “read, pray, speak, and act” in response to political turmoil. Sojourner Truth allows us to envision new possibilities: “If the first woman God ever made was strong enough to turn the world upside down... women together ought to be able to turn it back, and get it right-side up again.” The humanities teach us that these individuals were made to fight for their times, and so are we.

But it’s not always easy. In a recent text message, I attempted to reassure my sister, who is working full-time as a pediatric nurse practitioner while homeschooling her two sons, that “you were made for these times.” She tersely and immediately responded that she was not. Yet she often comforts me with her favorite line from her favorite novel about sisters living in a difficult and divided time — "Little Women" by Louisa May Alcott. Mrs. March encourages her daughters to “hope, and keep busy” when their father falls gravely ill on the Civil War front.