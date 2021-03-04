Hunger in Montana: Working together to fight food insecurity

We are a group of funders in Montana who care deeply about the work that food banks and other organizations are doing to address hunger and food security, especially in the face of the COVID-19 crisis. Food banks throughout Montana have been heroic in their response to the crisis created by the pandemic. They have responded to a surge of new demand as it became more difficult to keep food on the shelves, health and safety concerns limited the role of volunteers, and distribution models were forced to shift overnight and operate in an environment of unpredictability. They have stepped up and stepped in to take care of hungry families in our communities. But they (and those who fund them) cannot do it alone. The food bank system was never intended to solve the problem of food insecurity in our state on its own.