Hunting access programs protect traditions

FWP’s program is well-established and successful. Each year, well over 1,000 landowners enroll their private property into Block Management, and hunters and landowners alike report a high degree of satisfaction.

This year, for the first time, our wildlife-rich PN property will be enrolled in Type 2 Block Management. The PN is a 47,000-acre property north of Winifred and stretches across the rugged Missouri River Breaks, cottonwood-filled valleys and short-grass prairie. This year we are also enrolling our Dry Fork property, located just south of Malta, in Type 2 Block Management. These properties both offer low-pressure, high-quality hunting opportunities.

Similar to past years, our Two Crow and Timber Creek properties will remain enrolled in Block Management, as well as the Blue Ridge Block Management area, which was formerly called Burnt Lodge. The addition of the two areas brings the total number of APR’s deeded lands enrolled in the Block Management program up to more than 64,000 acres.

One of the reasons Block Management is an attractive option for APR is because it offers a high degree of flexibility. It gives us flexibility to design hunting policies for specific properties, it gives biologists flexibility to manage wildlife, and it gives the public flexibility to consider more options when planning their fall hunting trips.