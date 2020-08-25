Husband's conviction should disqualify Romano

Candidate for Superintendent of Public Instruction Melissa Romano is unfit and unqualified for office — any office. Romano failed to protect her own children by allowing, or not knowing, that her husband was abusing drugs at home and on the job.
Eric Lehman, Romano’s husband, was a teacher at Hawthorne Elementary until late last year. This man was responsible for Romano’s children as well as young students until he was arrested, indicted and convicted of felony drug possession — having hardcore drugs in his possession including meth, cocaine, LSD and psychedelic mushrooms.
Somehow, Romano’s husband avoided any jail time, with just a slap on the wrist, and was given a mere three-year deferred sentence, leaving him eligible to re-apply for his teacher’s license during the tenure of the next Superintendent of Public Instruction. Would Romano be willing to say no to her husband’s reinstatement, or would she give him back his license and allow a convicted felon to be back in charge of elementary school students?
Equally concerning is that Governor Bullock, the teachers' union, the Montana Federation of Public Employees, and AFL-CIO have endorsed Romano in the OPI race to oversee our students’ safety.
It is incredibly sad when a family has to deal with a family member struggling with addiction. However, the safety and security of innocent children is always of primary importance in these situations, and Romano failed to protect the kids in her own home as well as the young students in her husband’s classroom. If Romano refused to stand up to the teacher/hardcore drug addict living under the same roof as her children, would she stand up for your kids? And if she had no idea what was going on in her own home, how much would she miss if she is elected to oversee one of the largest departments in Montana state government?
I hope Romano and her husband are getting the help they need and that Mr. Lehman is able to recover from the harmful effects of addiction to such serious drugs. But at this time, Montana families simply cannot trust Melissa Romano to oversee Montana teachers responsibly and to keep our students safe.
Joe Dooling is a former chairman of the Lewis and Clark County Republican Party.
