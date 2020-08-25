Husband's conviction should disqualify Romano

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Candidate for Superintendent of Public Instruction Melissa Romano is unfit and unqualified for office — any office. Romano failed to protect her own children by allowing, or not knowing, that her husband was abusing drugs at home and on the job.

Eric Lehman, Romano’s husband, was a teacher at Hawthorne Elementary until late last year. This man was responsible for Romano’s children as well as young students until he was arrested, indicted and convicted of felony drug possession — having hardcore drugs in his possession including meth, cocaine, LSD and psychedelic mushrooms.

Somehow, Romano’s husband avoided any jail time, with just a slap on the wrist, and was given a mere three-year deferred sentence, leaving him eligible to re-apply for his teacher’s license during the tenure of the next Superintendent of Public Instruction. Would Romano be willing to say no to her husband’s reinstatement, or would she give him back his license and allow a convicted felon to be back in charge of elementary school students?

Equally concerning is that Governor Bullock, the teachers' union, the Montana Federation of Public Employees, and AFL-CIO have endorsed Romano in the OPI race to oversee our students’ safety.