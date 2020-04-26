Hydroxychloroquine is already a life-saving medicine for some

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

This morning, I woke up short of breath, my body fatigued, with a hot ache. In the time of coronavirus, these symptoms raise alarm, but as a Montanan living with chronic illness, waking up feeling sick is a reality I face most days.

I have lupus, an autoimmune disease where my immune system mistakenly attacks my own connective tissue, triggering inflammation from the smallest vessels in my digits to swelling in my airway to oppressive fatigue. For people with lupus, there is no cure; we will live with this disease for the rest of our lives.

Unchecked, lupus can progress from systemic inflammation to acute flare-ups in the kidneys, brain, lungs and heart, and this damage can be irreversible. So far, I have no organ involvement, much in part to taking hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), a drug widely prescribed to Americans with lupus, rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and other autoimmune diseases. Right now, though, most people recognize the name hydroxychloroquine as a potential treatment against the coronavirus. The president and recent anecdotal columns have continually pushed this drug despite inconclusive studies and dangerous side effects for some patients.