If wildland firefighters can do it, why can’t the federal government?

In the fall of 1970, hot, dry, windy weather in California helped fuel a series of wildland fires that overwhelmed the state’s ability to suppress them. In less than two weeks, more than a half-million acres burned, thousands were evacuated, hundreds of homes and other structures were destroyed, and at least 16 people died.
As the fires raged out of control, crossing federal, state and local boundaries, firefighting crews worked hard to coordinate efforts, avoid working at cross purposes, respond to requests for aid, and save lives. But with no centralized source for accurate information or direction, agencies and fire departments found it difficult to mount a unified response, much less set priorities or allocate resources. In some instances, they could not even communicate because of different radio frequencies and terminology. It was, as a USDA Forest Service researcher later described it, a full-scale emergency.
It also appears eerily similar to the COVID-19 crisis enveloping our nation today. As the nation fights the spread of this devastating disease, which many have compared to fighting wildland fires, it is helpful to look back at how California firefighters responded in 1970, and the lessons they learned in the process. The management infrastructure they established in the aftermath is needed now more than ever to bring a unified response to a pandemic that still threatens the country with few checks or much-needed tests in sight.
Once the fires died down and the full scope of the devastation became known, the Forest Service, working with California state and local agencies, universities and private-sector contractors, developed a more systematic approach when responding to large-scale wildland fires. Their solution — the Incident Command System or ICS — defined chains of command and provided methods for integrating multiple agencies to assess risk, avoid duplication of effort, communicate progress and achieve well-defined goals in real time. As researchers developed the IC System in California, it proved to be so successful that others nationwide soon adopted this approach to manage their own multi-level responses to fires, as well as other natural disasters. Agencies have even used ICS to respond to complex, human-caused emergencies such as the attacks on September 11, 2001.
Americans have invested in the Incident Command System for 50 years. Agency personnel routinely receive in-depth training on how to apply this system, with its detailed flow charts, reporting systems, and guidelines on how to marshal needed resources and create effective teams to produce the most efficient results. These ICS response teams are trained in advance to ensure that different agencies, jurisdictions, and public and private organizations can all hit the ground running when an emergency occurs. And that no agency, organization or state is competing with another.
Today, as the nation fights the spread of the coronavirus, many agencies and state and local governments, including those in Montana, have established their own ICS teams to manage their response to this disease. But these response teams only work if all participants are pulling in the same direction and speaking with a unified voice. As firefighters in California learned, agencies and organizations cannot afford to work at cross-purposes. Simply put, it is a matter of life and death.
The nation has a well-tested template for mounting a unified response to emergencies, one that assesses risks and national needs, sets priorities, communicates clear and factual information, and delivers concrete results, not vague promises. It is not too late for the White House to maximize use of this proven system. But we are running out of time. The nation is on fire, it is spreading fast and lives are at risk.
Diane Smith holds a PhD and is a former research historian for the USDA Forest Service at the Fire Sciences Lab in Missoula.
