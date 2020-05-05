If wildland firefighters can do it, why can’t the federal government?

Once the fires died down and the full scope of the devastation became known, the Forest Service, working with California state and local agencies, universities and private-sector contractors, developed a more systematic approach when responding to large-scale wildland fires. Their solution — the Incident Command System or ICS — defined chains of command and provided methods for integrating multiple agencies to assess risk, avoid duplication of effort, communicate progress and achieve well-defined goals in real time. As researchers developed the IC System in California, it proved to be so successful that others nationwide soon adopted this approach to manage their own multi-level responses to fires, as well as other natural disasters. Agencies have even used ICS to respond to complex, human-caused emergencies such as the attacks on September 11, 2001.

Americans have invested in the Incident Command System for 50 years. Agency personnel routinely receive in-depth training on how to apply this system, with its detailed flow charts, reporting systems, and guidelines on how to marshal needed resources and create effective teams to produce the most efficient results. These ICS response teams are trained in advance to ensure that different agencies, jurisdictions, and public and private organizations can all hit the ground running when an emergency occurs. And that no agency, organization or state is competing with another.