As Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke toured California’s largest wildfire on record, he proclaimed that fires have “nothing to do with climate change.” A few days later, Zinke walked the statement backward. When asked if he thought climate change was contributing to the fires, he responded, “of course.”
But that same day, Zinke underscored his doubt that humans are affecting the climate. “There’s no dispute that the climate is changing…” he said. “Whether man is the direct result, how much that result is, that’s still being disputed.”
Mr. Zinke is attempting to balance scientific reality with party ideology. But let’s be clear: there is no legitimate dispute that humans are affecting the climate. The only place that idea remains “in dispute” is in political circles. Scientists have been in agreement on this subject for decades.
As the symptoms of climate change come home to roost, it has become ever more dangerous to ignore. Wildfires offer a clear example of how dismissing the effects of climate change put us all at risk.
Wildfires are a complex problem. Forest health, logging, fire suppression, heat and drought all play a role. Solutions such as managing fuels, clearing brush, selective logging, prescribed burns, and reducing deadfall have bipartisan support. But it doesn’t end there. We need to accept the fact that climate change is playing a role. We need to take action to rein in the heat-trapping greenhouse gases we’re adding to the atmosphere. If the state of the climate system is concerning now, just imagine how it will be with a few more decades of greenhouse emissions blanketing the planet.
The link between a hotter, drier climate and increased wildfires is well established. The fact that climate change is exacerbating fire season is widely recognized by scientists, land managers, foresters, firefighters and fire managers. Supporting research comes from the U.S. Forest Service, Woods Hole, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, CalFire, University of Idaho, and Columbia University, to name a few.
But sadly, the notion of climate change has become taboo in certain circles. Fundamental science that was established over 100 years ago is ignored; those that bring us advances in science are cast aside. Zinke appointed his high school friend with no science background to review proposals for new scientific research, so they can fund projects that “align with the administration’s priorities.”
This administration’s refusal to acknowledge the problem is a short-term boost for CEOs of fossil fuel companies, but it puts the burden of their pollution squarely on the rest of us.
While the rest of the world is striving for cleaner, more modern energy, we’re moving swiftly in the opposite direction. Information about climate change has been scrubbed from federal websites — as if preventing people from learning about the problem will somehow alter the laws of physics. Climate scientists have been muzzled and transferred to meaningless jobs. We’ve reversed course on public policy that would have brought us efficient vehicles, cleaner air and a competitive edge in renewable energy. The EPA is dismissing public health data that clearly points to the illnesses and premature deaths caused by fossil fuels. In fact, the Trump administration is trying to weaken health protections for the very coal miners they claim to be supporting.
None of these policies help the American people. Health and science are not party-line issues. While the administration has turned a blind eye to protecting the public, we must hope that those next in line — Senator Steve Daines, Senator Jon Tester, and Congressman Greg Gianforte — can step up to protect Montana’s way of life.