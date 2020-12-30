Immunizations save people from contagious diseases

I realize that many people have said that they will not take the new coronavirus vaccine for various reasons. Therefore, I wish to give pertinent information about their concerns.
I am a 90-year-old pediatrician and, therefore, have had many experiences with contagious diseases. The first was at age 5 when a neighbor died of diphtheria. The second was the next year, when my parents would not let me attend the nearby Barnum Bailey Circus, as this was in August at the height of the polio season.
Most of you who are older than 60 have a smallpox vaccination scar on your upper arm. However, in about 1980, smallpox had been eradicated because of the smallpox immunizations, so there was none left worldwide. Without this, we would still be having smallpox, with about one third of the population dying.
The mid-1950s brought us the Salk polio immunizations and about five years later, the oral Sabin so that we no longer have any polio in the world except two countries which not have accepted universal use of this.
I started my practice in 1959; we did see children get polio, with some deaths, as not all did receive the immunizations, as some parents would not accept this for their children. We also saw about 25 or so infants and small children with various types of meningitis every year. I do not recall the actual statistics but imagine about half did die or ended with significant damage. Older children developed diseases such as mumps, measles, meningitis, pertussis (chicken pox), viral encephalitis, etc. (with occasional deaths occurring in all of these). Now most of these can be prevented because of immunizations.
Even adults get "shingles" as a result of having chickenpox during childhood. This latter can be prevented now by Shingrix immunizations. We had an elderly friend who finally died with shingles and had excruciating chest wall pains for the last 20 years of her life, and we know all older adults need this now.
So, what does all of this have to do with COVID immunizations? I know that many well-qualified, devoted scientists have worked at developing these new vaccines and I have faith that they would not release any immunizations that they would not take nor allow their loved ones to take if they did not believe that they were safe and effective. Therefore, I know that I will accept mine as soon as it is available for my age group.
P.S. I do apologize to you older readers who remember how badly shots hurt when you were young. Many years ago we did not have the tiny No. 27 or so disposable needles and probably they were about No. 21, so decidedly larger. Also, at that time we had to reuse the needles and syringes. Therefore, every day they were washed, flushed and sterilized. They were reused and sometimes became less sharp. Then we resharpened them and possibly some of them may have missed that process. Anyway, you were not just imagining that they did hurt.
If anyone wishes to contact me you may at: docron90@gmail.com.
Ron Lechelt, MD, was a pediatrician in Idaho Falls, Idaho, for 34 years. He now lives in Missoula.