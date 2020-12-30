Immunizations save people from contagious diseases

I realize that many people have said that they will not take the new coronavirus vaccine for various reasons. Therefore, I wish to give pertinent information about their concerns.

I am a 90-year-old pediatrician and, therefore, have had many experiences with contagious diseases. The first was at age 5 when a neighbor died of diphtheria. The second was the next year, when my parents would not let me attend the nearby Barnum Bailey Circus, as this was in August at the height of the polio season.

Most of you who are older than 60 have a smallpox vaccination scar on your upper arm. However, in about 1980, smallpox had been eradicated because of the smallpox immunizations, so there was none left worldwide. Without this, we would still be having smallpox, with about one third of the population dying.

The mid-1950s brought us the Salk polio immunizations and about five years later, the oral Sabin so that we no longer have any polio in the world except two countries which not have accepted universal use of this.