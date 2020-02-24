Impact fees increase housing costs

On Monday the Missoula City Council will vote on whether to raise impact fees on new construction 10%.
Impact fees are charged by the City of Missoula on all new construction as a part of the permit process. Other fees the city charges for new development are sewer development fees, plan review fees, etc.
Impact fees are used, in part, to fund capital improvement projects within the city. I fully support the projects impact fees help pay for. These projects make for a better, more livable Missoula. However, impact fees are unfairly burdening a few (new development) for the benefit of the many (everyone else living in and benefiting from the improvements paid for by impact fees).
City administrators like to say these fees are a way for development to pay its “fair share.” This is inaccurate and shows a lack of creative financing.
Last year around $1.2 million was raised through impact fees. They are charged to one entity — builders and developers — but are then passed along as the cost of construction to the family that buys a home, the entrepreneur building a new brewpub and even the renter in the new multiplex.
The end payer is often blind to these costs.
It’s easy to see why these fees are there and have grown over time. The fact is, most people don’t know they’re being charged the fees. And the fees come at a point in the process where there’s lots of money being thrown around. Rolled up into a mortgage, the fees are unnoticed.
Impact fees raise the cost of new housing and reduce affordability.
I think there needs to be a conversation about how the city is raising the revenue it needs. I hope that in the future the city administration and city council will look the fees charged to new construction with fresh thinking.
There has to be a better way to raise revenue.
In Bozeman, a special district was formed to pay for transportation improvements. In Missoula, to raise $1.2 million (the amount currently generated by impact fees), we would need to charge every property taxpayer in the city $50 per year.
Every taxpayer enjoys the benefits of the capital improvement projects paid for through impact fees. Everyone should share in that cost.
Hank Trotter is a builder, developer and real estate agent; he is a member of the City’s Impact Fee Advisory Committee.