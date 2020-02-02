Impact fees relieve taxpayers' burden

In response to the (Jan. 26) opinion by Hank Trotter, who is advocating to eliminate impact fees, the key issue is whether growth or new development pays it fair share. State and local laws and regulations developed over the last 50 years have tried to answer that need. Historically, builders have contested every regulation and fee for housing and commercial development raises the cost.
In the past, Missoula urban area housing was built without curbs, sidewalks, pavement and public sewer. Then future owners and general taxpayers had to pay to retrofit with these basic improvements. Building codes for health and safety increase the cost of housing but we have learned from the past that codes are needed to prevent fires and disease.
New development increases the amount of traffic on our streets, the wastewater to our treatment plant, use of our parks and trails, and demand on fire and police services. State laws guide us on the fair share that this new house or commercial building should pay in impact fees. In fact, City of Missoula is charging about half of the impact fee per studies. Missoula taxpayers are already generously paying more than their fair share for the approved bonds of expanding our schools, open space and parks.
In my plus 30 years working at the City, I have witnessed critical improvements for new development such as expanded roads, water and wastewater pipes being financed with impact fees. These improvements enabled new development.
Missoula impact fees and new regulations have not almost doubled the cost of housing in 10 years but rather market demand and availability is driving that increase. Affordable housing has to be accomplished by local government actions to supplement this large cost increase by direct development or enable housing density. But new development should contribute their fair share and not burden existing property owners.
Bruce Bender is a past Missoula city engineer, Public Works director and chief administrative officer. He is a member of the City Impact Fee Advisory Committee.