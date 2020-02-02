Impact fees relieve taxpayers' burden

In response to the (Jan. 26) opinion by Hank Trotter, who is advocating to eliminate impact fees, the key issue is whether growth or new development pays it fair share. State and local laws and regulations developed over the last 50 years have tried to answer that need. Historically, builders have contested every regulation and fee for housing and commercial development raises the cost.

In the past, Missoula urban area housing was built without curbs, sidewalks, pavement and public sewer. Then future owners and general taxpayers had to pay to retrofit with these basic improvements. Building codes for health and safety increase the cost of housing but we have learned from the past that codes are needed to prevent fires and disease.

New development increases the amount of traffic on our streets, the wastewater to our treatment plant, use of our parks and trails, and demand on fire and police services. State laws guide us on the fair share that this new house or commercial building should pay in impact fees. In fact, City of Missoula is charging about half of the impact fee per studies. Missoula taxpayers are already generously paying more than their fair share for the approved bonds of expanding our schools, open space and parks.