As a father, grandfather and retired health professional, I am deeply disappointed with the Trump administration’s proposal to replace the Clean Power Plan. The administration is abandoning lifesaving protections that reduce carbon and harmful pollution from power plants and protect my family and fellow Montana citizens.
The proposal gives power plants a green light to keep polluting, putting those who are most vulnerable — including children, older adults and people with respiratory diseases — back in harm’s way. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) own analysis says this proposal would result in up to 1,400 more premature deaths, all of which would be prevented under the Clean Power Plan. Those of us of a certain age remember the pollution of many of America’s cities large and small, including the Missoula valley and other parts of the state. That’s why we passed the Clean Air Act and developed the Clean Power Plan.
The proposal also fails to meaningfully reduce the pollution that causes climate change. We know that global warming is a driving force in the more frequent and more severe wildfires Montana and other Western states are experiencing, and that exposure to wildfire smoke can have significant health impacts.
The longer the administration delays action to clean up our air and address climate change, the more Montana families will suffer. I call upon the EPA to put the health of children and other vulnerable groups — and all Montanans — first and implement the Clean Power Plan, not this dangerous replacement.