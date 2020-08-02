In November, keep your eye on the forest

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I have known Bob Brown for years, and I even ran for lieutenant governor with him when he ran for governor in 2004. He is a good guy who is fun to sit and visit with. But he has one failing, which probably comes from his growing up in the trees in Whitefish — being able to see the forest from the trees.

I was saddened to see his editorial announcing his withdrawal from the Republican Party and blasting Senator Daines and Congressman Gianforte for supporting President Trump.

There are forces at work that want us to become a socialist country. Every night on television we see mobs destroying our history, destroying private property, and attacking our police and firefighters. This is classic revolutionary behavior.

The acceptance, and even encouragement, of such behavior by a growing number of liberal Democrats threatens essential American institutions that shape our way of life.

Certainly there are old wounds to be healed, but we must have law and order. America is not a jungle where the strong prey on the weak.

Our only protection from the chaos currently ensuing is the courts. The U.S. Supreme Court is the most critical link in our efforts to maintain a society that can protect the average citizen from the mob.