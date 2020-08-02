In November, keep your eye on the forest

I have known Bob Brown for years, and I even ran for lieutenant governor with him when he ran for governor in 2004. He is a good guy who is fun to sit and visit with. But he has one failing, which probably comes from his growing up in the trees in Whitefish — being able to see the forest from the trees.
I was saddened to see his editorial announcing his withdrawal from the Republican Party and blasting Senator Daines and Congressman Gianforte for supporting President Trump.
There are forces at work that want us to become a socialist country. Every night on television we see mobs destroying our history, destroying private property, and attacking our police and firefighters. This is classic revolutionary behavior.
The acceptance, and even encouragement, of such behavior by a growing number of liberal Democrats threatens essential American institutions that shape our way of life.
Certainly there are old wounds to be healed, but we must have law and order. America is not a jungle where the strong prey on the weak.
Our only protection from the chaos currently ensuing is the courts. The U.S. Supreme Court is the most critical link in our efforts to maintain a society that can protect the average citizen from the mob.
The significance of 2020 elections cannot be overstated. The party of the president and Senate majority will likely fill vacancies on the Supreme Court. We must vote for people who respect law and order and stand up for the Constitution so we get Supreme Court justices that do the same. You know that means vote Republican.
Sacrificing the rule of law and safety of millions of Americans to protest one man’s personality is irresponsible, illogical, and incredibly short-sighted.
But this is classic Bob, and right now his forest is the U.S. Supreme Court. If we do not reelect the president and retain control of the Senate, we will not get conservatives who respect our Constitution-appointed to the Court. The repercussions of this happening would be disastrous for America’s future.
These next appointments to the Supreme Court will set the course for our nation for a generation. The Supreme Court is where issues of who we will become as a nation will be settled: lawful versus lawless; order versus chaos; conservatism versus far-left progressivism.
We cannot overlook what is at stake just because we do not like the personality of the president. Keep your eye on the forest. Vote Republican.
Dave Lewis spent nearly 30 years preparing budgets for four governors: two Republican and two Democrat. He also served in the Legislature for 14 years, serving terms as chair and vice chair of both the House and Senate budget committees.
