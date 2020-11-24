In which a cowboy can't get a COVID test

“OK, well, we don’t bill insurance so we need cash or credit up front; the cost is $135.” Shocked at her and her employer's indifference to my tight chest, inability to smell and standard Montanan financial situation (i.e, impoverished), I hung up before saying something I’d later regret, and called Missoula County. They wouldn’t test me because I’m not a resident of that hip oasis. It is here reality dawned on me: Our situation is so dire not because of liberal ploys or fake news; not (entirely) because of backwoods ignorance toward masks, but because our testing infrastructure is so poor.

I finally tracked down a test through my primary care physician and wound up paying out of pocket to have a swab of my lower neocortex, $150 that my insurance company “may” reimburse me for. As a poor cowboy, that stung.

What stung worse was the “five- to seven-day window” for results. During which, my symptoms will likely improve, leaving me another national statistic. It astounds me that a COVID test is so difficult to obtain in Montana, it astounds me that Ravalli County is doing so little to contain the spread of the virus. I am frankly embarrassed by our otherwise great state’s inability to flatten this spike of illness through simple preventative measures and reasonable access to testing.