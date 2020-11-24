In which a cowboy can't get a COVID test

Though entirely embarrassed, I am none too surprised by the veritable odyssey I endured to get a simple COVID test Friday, Nov. 20. After selfishly traveling out-of-state to see parents I ignored during a season of mule-skinning in The Bob, I developed multiple COVID symptoms. The least gory and most glamorous of which was near total anosmia and the vague feeling of having chain-smoked a pack of Lucky Strikes.
Being the responsible Montanan I am, I began a precautionary quarantine the moment I landed, but when symptoms cropped up two days later, I figured a test ought to be performed so I may know if its safe to head to town for rations and victuals.
I began by calling Ravalli County Health to find out the best way to go about getting a test. After leaving messages with several people, and finally getting a return call an hour or so later, I settled on Bitterroot Urgent Care, one of few options, and called them to explain my symptoms. I was met with the largest barriers of the day: frank dismissal and significant cost.
The lady, we can call her “Karen,” upon learning I was indeed symptomatic, uttered thus, “Well, are you sure you want to be tested? You don’t have to be tested. It’s not mandated you get tested.”
“Yes, yes I do want to be tested,” I replied with jaw near-scraping the peeling linoleum of my kitchen.
“OK, well, we don’t bill insurance so we need cash or credit up front; the cost is $135.” Shocked at her and her employer's indifference to my tight chest, inability to smell and standard Montanan financial situation (i.e, impoverished), I hung up before saying something I’d later regret, and called Missoula County. They wouldn’t test me because I’m not a resident of that hip oasis. It is here reality dawned on me: Our situation is so dire not because of liberal ploys or fake news; not (entirely) because of backwoods ignorance toward masks, but because our testing infrastructure is so poor.
I finally tracked down a test through my primary care physician and wound up paying out of pocket to have a swab of my lower neocortex, $150 that my insurance company “may” reimburse me for. As a poor cowboy, that stung.
What stung worse was the “five- to seven-day window” for results. During which, my symptoms will likely improve, leaving me another national statistic. It astounds me that a COVID test is so difficult to obtain in Montana, it astounds me that Ravalli County is doing so little to contain the spread of the virus. I am frankly embarrassed by our otherwise great state’s inability to flatten this spike of illness through simple preventative measures and reasonable access to testing.
It is no wonder, after having to drive an hour and having to spend money I don’t have for a test, that our cases continue to surge — that our elders continue to die. Until we fix this shameful and inadequate system, we will bear witness to exponential sickness and death.
So stay home, wear a mask (and not a chin-diaper, as the employees of Super1 Stevensville favor) and hope you have the means to afford a test should you find yourself unable to smell the noodle soup and hot toddies one might use to fight back.
William Hess is a writer and mule-skinner living in the Bitterroot Valley. His work has been featured in "Writer's Digest," "Bizarre Culture" and "The Genesee Sun."
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!