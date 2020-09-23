Increase will expand Mountain Line service

• Support the conversion of our fleet from diesel to electric to meet our 2035 zero-tailpipe-emissions goal.

These service expansions will also benefit seniors and people with disabilities who use Mountain Line’s Paratransit and Shuttle Van services.

The main source of operations funding for Mountain Line has been its perpetual mill levy. Since the creation of the Missoula Urban Transportation District in 1976, Mountain Line has sought voter approval to increase its operating mill levy only once, in 2013. Within the last five years, ridership has grown by approximately 70 percent. Ridership is now averaging 1.5 million rides annually, putting aside the temporary reduction in ridership due to the pandemic.

A reliable public transit system helps employees get to work, students get to school, and those with limited resources gain access to health care and homes they can afford. It supports connectivity between Missoula’s business community, which in turn substantially benefits our local economy.

Mountain Line itself is an employer whose employees are dedicated to keeping our service running safely and smoothly. Mountain Line also contributes to local and regional transportation planning efforts and creates opportunities for investment of federal dollars in our local community.