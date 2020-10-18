Independent thinker is best choice for Public Service Commission

Three years ago, his dad and brother told their story at a town hall meeting in Paradise. The local family who organized the meeting invited several guest speakers, including their local senator, who happened to be me. After I spoke about the public policy work I was doing to reduce such conflicts, the audience stood and applauded — as did the Bundys, who were captured in a photo standing in the background.

Some are using that photo to suggest a supposed “affiliation” with the Bundys. In actuality, I had never met them before, I don’t keep in touch with them and I never participated in any of their protests.

But after the Missoulian endorsed me last week, my opponent’s supporters came unhinged and threatened to put the paper out of business. They cited this supposed “affiliation” with the Bundys as a reason why I should not be supported.

The Missoulian’s editor also felt her colleagues were wrong to choose me. The strange thing is this editor never met with me and didn’t participate in the vetting process. She never gave me a chance to present my case and certainly never gave me a fair shake.