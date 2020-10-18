Independent thinker is best choice for Public Service Commission

Last Sunday, when the Missoulian endorsed me for Montana Public Service Commissioner, the bold headline declared: “Fielder is who PSC needs now.” The well-reasoned endorsement acknowledged that I “demonstrated a commitment to acting in the best interests of Montana consumers and a willingness to stand up to powerful interests.”
Indeed, I have bucked the flow of my own party at times — including my support for allowing alternative energy to compete in the marketplace, and my strong stand against corruption and crony capitalism.
The Missoulian recognized my bold streak of independence, describing me as “a fiercely independent thinker and a no-nonsense leader.”
I’m a thoughtful person who analyzes the facts carefully and puts people, not politics, first. I don’t cave in when the pressure builds. I’ve won awards for defending the rights of the people and protecting our outdoor heritage.
The people who oppose my candidacy don’t care. They are constantly trying to connect me with undue controversy. For example, I worked extensively on public policy to improve public land management, as well as reduce conflict between ranchers and government agencies. One ranching family, the Bundys, became famous for exercising civil disobedience in protest of excessive government force.
Without a conviction, they were imprisoned for two years. Eventually, they were vindicated on every count and released. Ammon Bundy recently joined the Black Lives Matter movement because their plights have remarkable similarities.
Three years ago, his dad and brother told their story at a town hall meeting in Paradise. The local family who organized the meeting invited several guest speakers, including their local senator, who happened to be me. After I spoke about the public policy work I was doing to reduce such conflicts, the audience stood and applauded — as did the Bundys, who were captured in a photo standing in the background.
Some are using that photo to suggest a supposed “affiliation” with the Bundys. In actuality, I had never met them before, I don’t keep in touch with them and I never participated in any of their protests.
But after the Missoulian endorsed me last week, my opponent’s supporters came unhinged and threatened to put the paper out of business. They cited this supposed “affiliation” with the Bundys as a reason why I should not be supported.
The Missoulian’s editor also felt her colleagues were wrong to choose me. The strange thing is this editor never met with me and didn’t participate in the vetting process. She never gave me a chance to present my case and certainly never gave me a fair shake.
The members of the Missoulian Editorial Board who actually took time to meet with both candidates rightfully concluded I was the better choice.
Then something extraordinarily unfair happened. After a 20-day vetting period that led to a glowing endorsement in my favor, the Missoulian reversed their position just one day later.
This new decision was not based on new information. The paper succumbed to organized opposition and their baseless, politically charged talking points — none of which hold any real water. What began as a fair and objective endorsement process morphed into “journalism by political pressure.”
There isn’t enough room here to address all of the mud my opponent’s supporters have been slinging. But for anyone interested in the truth, I have posted a fact check page at www.JenniferFielder.com.
The Missoulian got it right in their original, well-reasoned endorsement when they wrote, “[Jennifer Fielder] is the breath of fresh air the commission so badly needs right now.”
Give me the chance, and I will prove them right.
Jennifer Fielder is the Republican candidate for Montana Public Service Commission, District 4.
Her Democratic opponent, Monica Tranel, wrote a guest column published last Sunday. To read it online, go to www.missoulian.com/opinion/columnists.
