Institutions can be repaired when voices are heard

In the Sunday, Oct. 11 edition of the Missoulian, circulated to 36,500 Montanans, just as ballots reached voters, the Missoulian issued an endorsement of my opponent, Jennifer Fielder.
After an uproar of public outrage, but with no new facts or evidence, the Missoulian rescinded that endorsement and then endorsed my campaign, Monica Tranel for Public Service Commission.
While some may presume our campaign would be pleased with this ultimate outcome — it leaves us with major concerns about this process, which reach beyond the impact of the PSC race and into public trust of our institutions.
During a time when most Montanans are worried about the health of their families, their personal finances, and our broader economy, they rely on the integrity and transparency of our democratic institutions — including local papers — to provide them with heavily researched and deeply contemplated information about our elections and the candidates who are running for office.
This week, the Missoulian has contributed to the chaos and dysfunction of our public institutions, and has broken trust with many of its readers. But fortunately that's not where this story ends.
The story that is giving me hope is the one that Montanans are writing. This is a message to them:
On Sunday, Montanans were unwilling to accept an endorsement that ran in direct opposition to our values — you made phone calls, you sent letters and took action. You were ever vigilant and unafraid to make your voices heard.
I was humbled by your outpouring of support and inspired by your commitment to ensure our institutions operate with transparency and integrity.
Within 48 hours, the initial endorsement of my opponent was reversed.
While all is not fixed, we know that with vigilance and hard work, day after day, our institutions can be repaired.
This week, you have risen to the moment and your voices have been heard. Please make your votes heard on Nov. 3.
Thank you for staying the course.
Monica Tranel is a Democratic candidate for the Montana Public Service Commission, District 4.
