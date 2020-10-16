Institutions can be repaired when voices are heard

In the Sunday, Oct. 11 edition of the Missoulian, circulated to 36,500 Montanans, just as ballots reached voters, the Missoulian issued an endorsement of my opponent, Jennifer Fielder.

After an uproar of public outrage, but with no new facts or evidence, the Missoulian rescinded that endorsement and then endorsed my campaign, Monica Tranel for Public Service Commission.

While some may presume our campaign would be pleased with this ultimate outcome — it leaves us with major concerns about this process, which reach beyond the impact of the PSC race and into public trust of our institutions.

During a time when most Montanans are worried about the health of their families, their personal finances, and our broader economy, they rely on the integrity and transparency of our democratic institutions — including local papers — to provide them with heavily researched and deeply contemplated information about our elections and the candidates who are running for office.