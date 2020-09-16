Investigate whether waste at Smurfit mill site is leaching into Clark Fork River

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

More than any in recent memory, the summer of 2020 has illustrated just how good Missoula’s anglers have it. With an abundance of trout-filled rivers and streams out our backdoors, we can take off for an after-work wade or float and be casting at a favored fishing spot in no time. And for many of us, that favored spot is on the Clark Fork River.

Weaving through the heart of our valley, the Clark Fork characterizes the essence of our river-centric community. In spite of its industrial past, the Clark Fork supports a robust fishery, even harboring threatened bull trout, which migrate upriver toward their native spawning streams.

Preserving the Clark Fork’s fishery has not been easy. From the mining Superfund-complex at its headwaters, to the Milltown Dam that once choked the Clark Fork’s confluence with the Big Blackfoot, doing right by the resource has been a battle at every turn, and sportsmen and -women have been at the front lines.