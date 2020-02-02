Iowa's 'first in the nation' contest is also one of the most inequitable

On income inequality rankings, Iowa comes in third best, with narrower gaps between rich and poor than any state except Alaska and Utah. But when it comes to choosing presidential candidates, Iowa's process is exceptionally unequal.

On Feb. 3, when Iowa holds the much-anticipated "first in the nation" caucus, low-income residents will face multiple barriers to participation.

First, you have to be able to show up in person by 7 p.m. and stay for an unspecified number of hours. That knocks out people who work in the evening and can't take time off.

Think about the second-shift workers at the poultry and pork processing plants that dot the state. Think about the students who bar-tend to cover their tuition and other people who have to work multiple jobs to make ends meet. Think about the parents who can't afford nighttime child care. They're all excluded.

Iowa's Latinx residents, with a poverty rate nearly double the state average, are particularly likely to face economic barriers to participation — on top of language barriers. The Iowa Democratic Party is supposed to provide translation support on request, but you wouldn't know that from looking at its website.