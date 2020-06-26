Is 'defund' a dirty word?

Police departments are challenged to find new ways to deal with this myriad of new societal issues. Yet thanks to the 1033 Act, at least $6 billion has gone into police departments around the country to buy military equipment such as night-vision goggles, machine guns, armored vehicles (Bozeman does have its own BearCat armored vehicle), grenade launchers and military aircraft. Police departments in the United States have acquired almost 12,000 bayonets. Bayonets, really? We are doubling down on the past, not facing the future. This militarization of our police makes sense only to military contractors who were provided a new market for their products by an obliging Congress. Life is now imitating TV, rather than the opposite. If you are a hammer, every problem looks like a nail. We need a different approach.

Violence is not going to disappear, and police in their traditional role will always be necessary. But having armed officers take the lead in so many of these instances is like going into routine surgery and having two or three specialists in the room just in case they are needed. Specialists are always available and called on when necessary and so, too, should be armed officers.

“Defund the police" is a foolish one-liner that panders to a simplistic world view and invites unnecessary political jousting. We are smarter than that. Our changing world requires real changing solutions, not slogans. We just need to not be afraid to ask the hard questions and find the sensible solutions right before us.

Steve Barrett of Bozeman is a retired attorney and former Chair of the Montana Board of Regents. These are his personal views.

