Without a doubt, 2020 is going to be a very busy year politically. This holds true for all 50 states and Montana is no exception. However, unlike 46 other state legislatures that meet annually, Montana’s Legislature meets biennially (every other year). The Legislature met in 2019; therefore, 2020 is a non-legislative year. Where does that leave us regarding the pertinent issues affecting the state of Montana and its citizens in 2020?
California, Michigan, New York and Pennsylvania are the only four states with truly full-time legislatures, meaning they require the most time of their elected lawmakers, have large personal staffs, and pay; on average, enough money to make a living without outside income.
In seven other states — Alaska, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Ohio, Wisconsin — members of the legislature spend the equivalent of 80% of a full-time job. In addition to Montana, five other state legislatures — Arkansas, Nevada, North Dakota, Oregon and Texas — convene only every other year.
During 2020, Montana legislators will not be involved in the business of the state and issues concerning the welfare of Montanans. One such issue has life-threatening consequences. Data recently released by the National Highway Safety Traffic Administration revealed that Montana ranked No. 1 in alcohol-involved crash fatalities in 2018 (a rate of 8.28 deaths per 100,000.) Montana had 88 fatalities that year as a result of driving crashes. This is just one issue that warrants immediate attention by the state Legislature.
Montana’s biennial sessions create a time crunch. Invariably, legislators run out of time to address issues and present bills for discussion and a vote. Between the budget and the introduction of new bills, legislators are stymied by biennial sessions. Freshman legislators find it especially difficult to introduce new legislation. In addition, every bill must go through the proper committees before being voted upon. The process is necessary but consumes precious time to work effectively within a 90-day session every other year.
Addressing important issues like alcohol-related fatalities becomes extremely difficult when attempted within the confines of an every-other-year session. In an “off-session” year, if an issue is addressed at all, it is left in the hands of the non-elected political bureaucrats who answer to no one. Should Montanans be content to leave such vital issues to the discretion of non-elected state employees? State legislators answer to the people of Montana. They are elected to do the job and handle the tough decisions.
Considering the demands of a growing Montana population, annual sessions would benefit our state. When addressing such issues as highway fatalities, the drunk driving epidemic, education, public and private land issues, fish and game needs, homelessness, immigration, taxes, the economy and many other current issues, we should seriously consider annual sessions for the state of Montana. We are often behind the curve when dealing with issues that come down from the federal government. The results can tie the hands of the state legislators, and ultimately, the citizens of Montana are the big losers.
Most Montanans don’t want professional legislators, but our current system leaves the people of Montana with limited opportunities for input into what influences their lives. Therefore, we wish to salute the state legislators for meeting this month in Helena to begin the process to consider annual sessions in Montana. We support the decision to place the question on the ballot for the people to decide. For in Montana, in fact all of America, the people are with whom such decisions should be made.