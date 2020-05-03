It’s clearer than ever: Missoula needs neighborhood parks and green spaces

Missoula’s open spaces and greenways are a lifeline for us, and they will continue to be in the days and months ahead. That’s something our public officials need to remember as they respond to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and lay the pathway for recovery.

For more than 50 years, a federal program has helped to protect our most precious natural lands while expanding access to parks and recreation in our own neighborhoods. The Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) provides financial support to local, state and federal agencies to protect natural areas and build and improve park facilities.

Funding for the program comes from offshore oil and gas royalties. Over its history, it has made more than 42,000 grants to states, supporting facilities from urban ballfields to playgrounds to hiking trails. Here in Missoula, the program has funded projects at Playfair, McCormick, and Fort Missoula parks as well as many of our local fishing access sites and our city bikeway system.

However, over the years, Congress has diverted more than half of the funding from LWCF to other budget items -- limiting the program’s ability to expand access to open space and nature.