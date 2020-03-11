It’s critical for Montanans to get the 2020 Census right

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

If your household does not respond or doesn’t receive a postcard, the Census Bureau will be contacting you in April and ask you to mail in your completed paper census form or call in to census phone centers. If you don’t respond to the paper form, census workers will come to your door and complete the form with you.

It is critical that every person in Montana be counted.

Why is filling out the census important? Businesses use census data to make investment decisions that boost economic growth. Local, state and federal officials use census data to allocate resources for public safety, disaster response, education, hospitals, veterans and transportation. Estimates show Montana stands to receive $20,000 of federal support over the following 10 years per person counted in the census.

Montana’s redistricting commission uses census data to draw boundaries for fair political representation in the state legislature. Moreover, Montana stands to gain a second congressional seat as a result of the 2020 census, if we get an accurate count of everyone in Montana and our growth isn’t outpaced by other states.