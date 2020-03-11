It’s critical for Montanans to get the 2020 Census right

The U.S. Constitution requires our government to count every person in the country every 10 years. In 2020 we are doing it again.
This time the Census Bureau is taking advantage of 21st century technology.
This week households in Montana will begin receiving postcards from the U.S. Census Bureau inviting us to respond using a web address and a Census ID number for completing the census. It is important that people recognize that postcards from the Census Bureau are legitimate and respond by April 1 to the invitation to go to the official web address.
This is the first time that households can fill out the census form online. Responding online helps conserve natural resources, save taxpayer money and process data efficiently.
The online form filing has been set up using the highest cyber security. The Census Bureau will never ask for your Social Security number, financial information or anything related to political parties. If you stumble into a “census-like” website that asks you for any of this information, or for money, your bank account or your mother’s maiden name, you are not at the correct web address.
Not everyone receiving a postcard has access to a computer. The Census is setting up special “Be Counted” locations that have free access to computers for those who need them. Missoula will have nine “Be Counted” locations, among them the Missoula Public Library and its Big Sky branch, the Human Resource Council and the Missoula Senior Center.
If your household does not respond or doesn’t receive a postcard, the Census Bureau will be contacting you in April and ask you to mail in your completed paper census form or call in to census phone centers. If you don’t respond to the paper form, census workers will come to your door and complete the form with you.
It is critical that every person in Montana be counted.
Why is filling out the census important? Businesses use census data to make investment decisions that boost economic growth. Local, state and federal officials use census data to allocate resources for public safety, disaster response, education, hospitals, veterans and transportation. Estimates show Montana stands to receive $20,000 of federal support over the following 10 years per person counted in the census.
Montana’s redistricting commission uses census data to draw boundaries for fair political representation in the state legislature. Moreover, Montana stands to gain a second congressional seat as a result of the 2020 census, if we get an accurate count of everyone in Montana and our growth isn’t outpaced by other states.
Is personal census information safe? It is against the law for the Census Bureau to publicly release your responses in any way that could identify you or your household. Courts have been forceful in enforcing the confidentiality of census data, with fines of $250,000 and five years in jail for violations. By law, your responses cannot be used against you and can only be used to produce statistics. Your answers are confidential and cannot be shared with government, law enforcement agencies, landlords or any agency.
We have one chance every 10 years to get this right. Let’s work together to ensure a complete census count, including Montana’s hard-to-count communities such as Indian reservations, farms and ranches in rural areas without internet service, the homeless and veterans.
The League of Women Voters Montana encourages everyone to learn about the census process for 2020, to help everyone around you to do the same, and reach out to those who might be left out. You can help shape the future. Be sure you are counted.
Nancy Maxson and Nancy Leifer are co-presidents of the League of Women Voters Missoula.