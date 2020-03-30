It's easy, safe and important to be counted in census

The census will determine support for our county for the next decade. There are no delays, there are no do-overs, and there are no excuses. The Census Bureau is right: it is safe, easy and vitally important for our nation. For the first time ever, you can fill out your census form online; just go to 2020census.gov once you receive your notice in the mail and follow the instructions. If you want to use the paper form, you can send that back in, and you can also call and a Census employee sworn to protect your data will collect it. With increased concerns about COVID-19 spreading in our communities, the census is easier than ever to take in the safety and security of your home or in a place of your choosing while you practice social distancing. You can do it online within minutes, over the phone or by sending your paper form back. There is no need to interact with a Census employee unless you don’t fill it out on your own.