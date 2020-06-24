It’s not fire’s fault that we’re steadily handing it a hotter, drier world. But there it is.
As we gear up for another year of fighting fire in the summer of 2020, we still have time to pause and ponder how we’ve encouraged it. Namely — thanks to our firing up the fossil fuels, thus emitting heat-trapping CO2 to the atmosphere — we’ve been forcing the world into increasingly frequent, intense and persisting rounds of heat.
Then, on the heels of heat, increasingly frequent, intense and persistent drought.
This new frequency, intensity and persistence of heat and drought has thrown open the door to more frequent, more intense and more persistent fire.
There’ll be more of it, and it’s going to get worse. After all, we’re not done firing up the fossil fuels.
Scientists have studied the story in painstakingly meticulous detail, and some of them have what it takes to boil it all down to plain language. Eminent climate scientist Michael Mann, for example, told the PBS Newshour in August 2018 that, “if we keep on emitting,” we’ll get “worse and worse” heat, drought and fire.
Physicist and climate scientist Kate Marvel wrote a highly technical 2019 Nature article on increasing heat in the years immediately ahead. Her technical expertise didn’t stop her from describing the consequences in plain language, namely “unprecedented drying coming soon, in lots of places.”
Put most bluntly, fire has a bright future ahead of it. But, thanks to the heat and drought we’ve handed them, forests’ future is nowhere near that bright.
It’s not the forests’ fault that we’ve handed them a hotter and drier world. How odd it is that we launch our attacks against fire by focusing on the forests.
But there it is, every time we hear or read some next new warning that, if we don’t manage the forests, they’ll be managing us.
What’s left carefully unsaid there is that we have increasingly managed fires and the forests by handing them a hotter and drier climate. Now that increasingly hotter and drier world is increasingly managing us, even dictating the state of our health as increasingly frequent, intense and lasting fires envelop us in their smoke.
Lance Olsen has run a restricted listserv on all things climate for about 18 years.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!