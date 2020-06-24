× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It’s not fire’s fault that we’re steadily handing it a hotter, drier world. But there it is.

As we gear up for another year of fighting fire in the summer of 2020, we still have time to pause and ponder how we’ve encouraged it. Namely — thanks to our firing up the fossil fuels, thus emitting heat-trapping CO2 to the atmosphere — we’ve been forcing the world into increasingly frequent, intense and persisting rounds of heat.

Then, on the heels of heat, increasingly frequent, intense and persistent drought.

This new frequency, intensity and persistence of heat and drought has thrown open the door to more frequent, more intense and more persistent fire.

There’ll be more of it, and it’s going to get worse. After all, we’re not done firing up the fossil fuels.

Scientists have studied the story in painstakingly meticulous detail, and some of them have what it takes to boil it all down to plain language. Eminent climate scientist Michael Mann, for example, told the PBS Newshour in August 2018 that, “if we keep on emitting,” we’ll get “worse and worse” heat, drought and fire.