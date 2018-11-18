I’ll never forget the first time I saw a grizzly bear in the wild, outside the comfort of a car.
My husband and I were hiking with friends in Montana’s Glacier National Park. As we ascended we saw movement on a rocky outcrop above. Binoculars confirmed: it was a grizzly.
It was big and strong — and amazing to see in its natural habitat.
But viewing wild grizzlies in and around Glacier could become even rarer if the Trump administration has its way.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is preparing a proposal to strip northern Montana’s grizzlies of the only protections preventing trophy hunters from killing them if they step outside the national park.
The agency is rushing to remove Endangered Species Act safeguards for Glacier’s grizzly bears — and doing so just months after a federal judge denied a similar push to delist Yellowstone’s beloved grizzlies.
The Fish and Wildlife Service’s attempt to end protections in a piecemeal fashion is completely unsupported by science, which says grizzlies’ best shot at real recovery comes with functional connection with other grizzly bear populations.
As grizzlies disperse, genetic diversity improves with every bear that wanders into a new area. Healthier genes and more connectivity between populations help ensure bears aren’t wiped out by disease or other sudden changes. That’s what true grizzly bear recovery looks like.
Attempting to take federal protections away from populations one by one is a recipe for keeping the grizzly bear population artificially suppressed. And it’s that wrongheaded approach to eliminate protections for Yellowstone’s grizzlies that was struck down by a U.S. District Court of Montana judge in September.
This new delisting plan would let Montana declare open season on grizzlies in an area known as the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem. But these important carnivores are worth far more alive than dead as heads decorating the sad walls of a trophy hunter’s den.
The Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem is massive. It includes portions of five national forests, two Native American reservations, four wilderness areas, lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management, and state and private lands.
The region is thought to house the largest grizzly population in the lower 48 states, and has been a source population to repopulate other grizzly bear recovery zones, including the Cabinet-Yaak ecosystem.
Under federal protection, the Montana grizzlies could also naturally expand to other grizzly recovery zones. They could provide a lifeline for Yellowstone’s bears, which have been isolated for decades and need more diversity in their gene pool for long-term survival.
Grizzlies from this area could also expand to the Selway-Bitterroot ecosystem in central Idaho — a recovery zone identified by the Fish and Wildlife Service as necessary for grizzly bear recovery but currently unoccupied by grizzlies.
If Montana allowed hunting, however, the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem grizzlies would be far less likely to expand their range.
Decades of grizzly recovery progress in the area will be undone if these bears lose endangered species protections. And that’s exactly what Montana officials seem to hope will happen.
The state is working to create regulations that show it can manage grizzlies on its own, without help from the federal government.
Models indicate more than 1,000 grizzlies could live in northern Montana, but the state is proposing rules that would require a minimum population level of just 800 bears.
This could leave a frightening number of bears to the devices of Montana wildlife managers and hunters looking for a new bear rug.
With grizzly bears occupying just 5 percent of their historic range in the lower 48 states, this is no time to foolishly rush to strip northern Montana’s grizzlies of protections.