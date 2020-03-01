It's wrong to sue drug companies over opioid epidemic

There is an unfortunate but very human tendency to react to one bad idea with another bad idea, especially when the second bad idea allows us to blame someone other than ourselves for the first bad idea.
The recent announcement by our state's Attorney General Office to sue two leading pharmaceutical providers in the state of Montana, part of a growing national movement to blame corporations for our ongoing opioid epidemic, is based in such a reaction. This response is not only unjust but misguided for the negative impact it will have on the field of medicine.
From the perspective of a physician who was trained during the era of the 1990s that birthed our current opioid epidemic, I can vouch that corporations appeared at that time to have very little to do with the ideas that led us to our current opioid crisis. The idea then in vogue that we were taught was that patient pain had been horribly under-treated by physicians in the past and that the root of this was a paternalistic notion that physicians knew what was best for their patients. In thinking that they were protecting patients by limiting the amount of narcotics, we were taught that physicians were instead causing needless harm and suffering. We were encouraged to be far more liberal in the distribution of narcotics than our predecessors had been.
While it was common for pharmaceutical representatives during that era to provide lunches, dinners and even trips to market their products, I can recall not once during my entire medical school and surgical residency experience an opioid product being marketed to us. Rather, my distinct impression was that the notion of under-treated pain was coming from patient advocacy groups, successful lawsuits on the issue of pain management, and governmental hospital accreditation agency mandates.
Well-intended though they may have been, the generation that had been the activists of the '60s and were moving into positions of authority in the '90s seemed eager to embrace notions of anti-paternalism and drug liberty. Our present generation of authority, infused with the current progressive neo-Marxist notions of universal victimhood and oppression, now seem all too eager to seek to blame the corporations who produced the product that our previous bad idea demanded they produce more of.
Just as with every other powerful tool, narcotics can be used both for good and for bad. Narcotics are not very good at addressing chronic pain and truly can be addictive and deadly, especially when misused. However, opioids, when used appropriately, are among the greatest gifts of a benevolent Creator to humanity, as anyone who has had a surgery, major injury or painful illness can attest. There simply is no other thing so good for addressing acute pain.
Nothing good can come of punishing the providers of a needed service for providing that service. As well, to insist that a pharmaceutical company somehow has a responsibility for regulating or monitoring how much narcotic medicine is prescribed or distributed is a big mistake! Insisting that they have that responsibility will force them to take that responsibility, and that would be bad for medicine.
That isn't and shouldn't be their job. It should be appropriately trained doctors, acting responsibly and in their patient's best interest, who have the sole and ultimate responsibility to decide when and how much of a narcotic is appropriate, not a corporation.
Ultimately, the doctors who prescribe them and the patients who demand them are the ones responsible for this opioid crisis, not the companies who make them for us. Shifting the blame to anyone else is just another bad idea.
Matthew Bailey of Whitefish is an orthopedic surgeon.