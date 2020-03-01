It's wrong to sue drug companies over opioid epidemic

There is an unfortunate but very human tendency to react to one bad idea with another bad idea, especially when the second bad idea allows us to blame someone other than ourselves for the first bad idea.

The recent announcement by our state's Attorney General Office to sue two leading pharmaceutical providers in the state of Montana, part of a growing national movement to blame corporations for our ongoing opioid epidemic, is based in such a reaction. This response is not only unjust but misguided for the negative impact it will have on the field of medicine.

From the perspective of a physician who was trained during the era of the 1990s that birthed our current opioid epidemic, I can vouch that corporations appeared at that time to have very little to do with the ideas that led us to our current opioid crisis. The idea then in vogue that we were taught was that patient pain had been horribly under-treated by physicians in the past and that the root of this was a paternalistic notion that physicians knew what was best for their patients. In thinking that they were protecting patients by limiting the amount of narcotics, we were taught that physicians were instead causing needless harm and suffering. We were encouraged to be far more liberal in the distribution of narcotics than our predecessors had been.