It takes all of us to defend the Constitution

Three American institutions established by the Constitution are under attack, and with them, the entire Constitution.
The Postal Service is charged with delivering mail and packages to every household and business. Rural communities are especially dependent on the USPS, because commercial delivery companies will not deliver to far-flung locations. Without USPS, Social Security checks, prescription drugs and mail-in ballots, as well as personal mail and publications , would be all but inaccessible for rural dwellers.
Montana has used mail ballots for years, while maintaining in-person early and election day voting. In a time of pandemic in an historically crucial election year, the postmaster general has been busily hamstringing the on-the-ground postal workers by stopping overtime, telling them to leave mail undelivered, and by removing more than 671 mail sorting machines. He has told 46 states that mail-in ballots may not be delivered. The president, who appointed this major donor to the postmaster position, has gloated that the slowdown will disrupt the November election. For his part, the postmaster general is heavily invested in the commercial delivery industry that competes with the Postal Service.
The president has repeatedly and falsely claimed that mail voting will be rife with fraud; there is no evidence for this, and he votes by mail himself. The president has refused to agree to abide by the results of the election, in violation of his oath to defend the Constitution. His administration's attacks on the Postal Service also violate his oath.
Finally, the Constitution requires that a census every 10 years count the “whole number” of persons in the country, with no distinctions made because of age, sex, citizenship, immigration status or anything else. This requires an extended and serious effort to actually reach every individual. In a year when the pandemic has slowed this effort, the Trump administration has announced it is shortening the census-taking period!
The president is not the only one who takes an oath to defend the Constitution and carry out the law. All his Cabinet officials, and members of Congress, share these responsibilities. For years, elected officials have sought to make it more difficult for marginalized and minority populations to vote, with purges, intimidation, restrictive rules unrelated to security needs, closing and moving polling places, and deliberate misinformation. The Commerce Department tried to intimidate census respondents with a citizenship question, and is now cutting the effort short. This will affect elections and vital funding for 10 years! Under-counted regions, whose peoples are disproportionately poor and people of color, will not receive the representation in Congress and legislatures they deserve. These states and regions will miss out on funding for health care, education, social and other services because the administration does not make the effort to count them. Montana will be one of the losers, including a possible second House seat. The attack on the Postal Service started years ago, and will continue beyond 2020, but is directed this year precisely to disrupt the election, as it did some primaries.
As a practical matter, there are no consequences for public officials who violate their oaths. The courts and Congress are unable/unwilling to act. Elections? Let's hope it is not the shambles the administration is trying to create.
Some voters vote only one issue, some only one party. Montanans are known for being willing to split tickets. Please, in weighing candidates, consider whether having officials who will defend constitutionally established institutions like elections, the Postal Service and the Census, might be crucial to our freedom. After all, if these can be eviscerated, so can other parts of the nation's highest law: freedom of speech, religion, assembly; gun rights; freedom from searches and arbitrary detention; right to counsel; limits on federal power, and more. If we do not defend our Constitution, soon it will not be there to protect us.
Mary Fitzpatrick is a retired mental health and addiction counselor. She has participated for more than 30 years in organizations promoting democracy and civic engagement. She has lived in Billings for 37 years.
