It takes all of us to defend the Constitution

Finally, the Constitution requires that a census every 10 years count the “whole number” of persons in the country, with no distinctions made because of age, sex, citizenship, immigration status or anything else. This requires an extended and serious effort to actually reach every individual. In a year when the pandemic has slowed this effort, the Trump administration has announced it is shortening the census-taking period!

The president is not the only one who takes an oath to defend the Constitution and carry out the law. All his Cabinet officials, and members of Congress, share these responsibilities. For years, elected officials have sought to make it more difficult for marginalized and minority populations to vote, with purges, intimidation, restrictive rules unrelated to security needs, closing and moving polling places, and deliberate misinformation. The Commerce Department tried to intimidate census respondents with a citizenship question, and is now cutting the effort short. This will affect elections and vital funding for 10 years! Under-counted regions, whose peoples are disproportionately poor and people of color, will not receive the representation in Congress and legislatures they deserve. These states and regions will miss out on funding for health care, education, social and other services because the administration does not make the effort to count them. Montana will be one of the losers, including a possible second House seat. The attack on the Postal Service started years ago, and will continue beyond 2020, but is directed this year precisely to disrupt the election, as it did some primaries.