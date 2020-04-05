It's a good time for a close look at reliance on tourism

J.C. Penney’s, two banks, three drug stores (with soda fountains and “soda jerks”), two hardware stores and a lumber yard, a bowling alley, two grocery stores, a “five and dime” store, a mortuary, Lacy’s Photography, a restaurant or two (the vast, vast majority of us had seldom seen the inside of a restaurant), more than a few bars, two automobile dealerships, one hotel (the Cadillac with its Hanging Tree bar named after local author Dorothy Johnson’s book), a movie theater, Mel Kastella’s taxidermy shop, The Toggery, a dress shop, one skiing shop run by the Hinderman family, and our beloved “Gordy’s Drive In,” to name but a few of the “local” businesses.

All of these business were located on three blocks of Central Avenue or within one block or so of Central.

We were a two-cop-car town, with three gas stations on the corners opposite city hall. When we walked to city beach, we walked through the railroad yards, knowing to stay clear of any moving cars being shuffled around. If the engineer knew us, he yelled at us and told us that he was going to tell our parents. He never did, or at least my parents never mentioned a concern.

A busy day at city beach might have been 25 kids, and the only “adults” were the lifeguards who were mostly teenage girls, whom I recall as being beautiful.