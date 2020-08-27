It's wrong to vilify NorthWestern, a regulated energy utility

Jan Hoem’s (Aug. 11) letter about the November Montana Public Service Commission District 4 election contains multiple errors and falsehoods about NorthWestern Energy that must be corrected.
NorthWestern Energy is a regulated energy company, with oversight by federal and state regulators in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. Customer rates are set after rigorous review by the public service commissions and interveners. No regulatory authority guarantees NorthWestern Energy a rate of return on any investment and the allowable rate of return on regulated assets is much lower than 10%.
NorthWestern Energy’s 1,220 employees in Montana are members of the more than 208 communities where we provide energy service. We focus on keeping our customer rates as low as possible: our electric rates are currently 10.48% below the national average and our natural gas rates are 27.62% below the national average.
With our investment in Montana’s hydro systems, over 61% of the energy we generate in Montana is carbon free. We continue to make investments in the hydro system to maximize their generation output.
NorthWestern Energy’s balanced energy portfolio in Montana includes more wind resources than either coal or natural gas. Those thermal resources are what keep energy service reliable when the wind doesn’t blow, including when demand is the highest, hot summer days and frigid winter nights.
NorthWestern Energy has donated $400,000 in aid to assist the communities we serve working to recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. This donation, like all other charitable donations by NorthWestern Energy, is never included in customers’ bills. In addition, our employees’ donations to Montana Energy Share during this crisis are also being matched by NorthWestern Energy and will not be included in customer bills. NorthWestern Energy is proud of our company and our employees and advertising that pride is a solid investment, which is not included in customer bills.
I wholeheartedly agree that the Montana Public Service Commission is a critically important race for Montana voters to spend time learning about before they cast their ballots.
Vilifying a company that is regulated by the Montana Public Service Commission is irresponsible, an insult to Montana voters, NorthWestern’s 1,220 dedicated employees and frankly, an insult to the candidates for this important office.
Stephen Clawson is NorthWestern Energy's manager of community relations.
