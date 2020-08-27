It's wrong to vilify NorthWestern, a regulated energy utility

NorthWestern Energy has donated $400,000 in aid to assist the communities we serve working to recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. This donation, like all other charitable donations by NorthWestern Energy, is never included in customers’ bills. In addition, our employees’ donations to Montana Energy Share during this crisis are also being matched by NorthWestern Energy and will not be included in customer bills. NorthWestern Energy is proud of our company and our employees and advertising that pride is a solid investment, which is not included in customer bills.