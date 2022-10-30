Jacquelyn Briggs and Rosie Ayers: You are not alone: there is help and hope for those struggling with suicide or surviving a suicide loss

Our hearts go out to Mary Sheehy Moe for her brave opinion piece, “Regretting the one that got away” (Missoulian, Oct. 16), about the loss of her loved one to suicide. Mary’s willingness to share the profound grief and remorse experienced by her family provides an opportunity for us to consider what resources are available to support families surviving a suicide loss. Like Mary, scores of Missoulians have experienced similar pain, grief, and guilt in the face of such sad circumstances. When someone in our circle dies by suicide, it is inevitable that we ask ourselves, “what could I have done?” or “could I have done more?”

While there are no easy answers, in Missoula we are fortunate to have numerous resources to help people grappling with these painful questions. Whether you are struggling with depression or thoughts of suicide or know someone who is; whether you are grieving the loss of someone to suicide and experiencing feelings of guilt and pain; or whether you want to learn how to help someone struggling, help is available.

Project Tomorrow Montana is Missoula’s county-wide suicide prevention initiative, a partnership between United Way of Missoula County, the Missoula City-County Health Department, and many diverse stakeholders who work collaboratively to reduce suicides and suicide attempts in our community by promoting, supporting, and increasing awareness, prevention, intervention, and recovery. Since the advent of Project Tomorrow Montana, the number of people seeking help for mental health crises has increased in Missoula County and we have seen a lowering of stigma around help-seeking for mental health issues, including suicidal ideation. While still too high, our suicide rate has declined.

One resource available is monthly QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer) training which is available online and free for anyone in the community. During this training participants learn to identify signs of depression and suicidal thoughts, as well as how to connect people with appropriate resources. To register for QPR training, visit https://projecttomorrowmt.org/education/.

An important community partner, Tamarack Grief Resource Center, offers support groups centered on honoring individual experiences in a safe, supportive environment. Support groups run year-round with focus alternating between Grief Matters and Suicide & Traumatic Loss. Calendar — Tamarack Grief Resource Center

For those who would like to learn about becoming a suicide preventionist, Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST) is a two-day training program that teaches participants how to assist those at risk for suicidal thinking and behavior. Although many health care professionals use ASIST, anyone can use the approach, regardless of professional background. For more information contact Jackie Briggs, Project Tomorrow Montana jacquelyn@missoulaunitedway.org and visit Project Tomorrow MT at https://projecttomorrowmt.org/education/.

In July 2022, Montana launched its 9-8-8 national suicide prevention lifeline, with the state’s three crisis call centers located in Bozeman, Great Falls and Missoula. To date, Montana has one of the highest rates in the country for connecting Lifeline calls with in-state call centers. If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide, call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 or text “MT” to 741741, the National Crisis Text Line.

Preventing suicide is everybody’s business. Please join us in making it yours.