James Holbrook: Working together for Montana

When the government first started tracking hours in 1890, the average worker in the building trades spent 102 hours a week at their job. Out of this desperate situation workers organized and fought for the eight-hour workday, the weekend, safety on the job, and basic respect and dignity in their workplaces. They wanted their time back from employers so they could spend more time with their families, more time recreating, and more time enjoying their lives.

Labor Day is an opportunity to recognize the value of the work people do every day and to celebrate all the progress that has been made to better the lives of working people. But it also is a time of reflection, and of reckoning with the fact that there is much work left to do.

Articles abound on the so-called “worker shortage” and the misnamed phenomenon of “quiet quitting.” We know that teachers in Montana make less than teachers in any other state, but we bemoan the fact that no one will work for poverty wages. Pundits worry about inflation, without underscoring that corporations are making record profits while working people are struggling to make ends meet. And we have seen a resurgence of interest and urgency in organizing workers in industries with a long history of anti-labor practices. All of these examples underscore what we have always known to be true: that workers are the economy, they deserve fair compensation for their labor, and you don’t get more for less.

Time and respect is exactly what the Labor Movement has been fighting for, but time is also what we are in danger of losing if we don’t stick together. Today, too many politicians want to send us backwards and give out-of-state corporate interests the ability to undermine everything we’ve accomplished together. They want to devalue the work of teachers, of our public employees, of electricians, of workers in the trades and use Montana as just another place to extract profit. They prioritize their own bank accounts over the value of a vibrant local economy.

But workers in Montana aren’t fooled by false promises and out-of-state corporate donations. For more than 150 years, we’ve stood our ground and fought back. From 102 hours to 40 hours, we’ve fought for our dignity.

That’s why Montana’s workers deserve the biggest celebration of all and a recognition of the freedom that we’ve won by gaining better working conditions, better pay, and more time to enjoy life as we wish.

As attacks on unions have increased since the early 1980’s, wages have stagnated and more money is being taken out of our pockets and sent to Wall Street and corporate monopolies who see our labor as a barrier to increased profit. Our economy should work for us, not against us. But in order to do this, our elected representatives must value our local economies as much as they value their own ambitions.

So, today workers across our state call on our elected representatives, and those seeking political office, to do THEIR jobs and ensure workers are treated with dignity and respect. Protect teachers by giving them the tools and freedom to educate our kids. Protect our trades workers by investing in union apprenticeship programs and prioritizing workplace safety. Protect the dignity of our communities by paying workers a fair wage for a day’s work. And value our time by ensuring all Montanans can lead full and productive lives outside of their workplace.

Across the state, our labor day picnics will be celebrating the work you do to keep Montana a truly amazing place to live. Please join us and let’s work together to protect the Montana we love and the work that we do together.