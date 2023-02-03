When I was in high school, our little farming town had a curfew for teens. At 11 p.m., the radio announcer would break into the local program with, “It’s eleven o-clock. Do you know where your children are?” Let’s adapt that question for today: It’s one month into the new legislative session, both nationally and in Helena. Do you know where your representatives are? Do you know what they’re doing?

Today is the perfect time to check up on our elected officials and reflect on how they got their jobs — through our votes. It is Feb. 3, the 153rd anniversary of ratification of the 15th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Although the day has no official designation, I call it “Right to Vote Day.”

Most of us know that the 15th Amendment was crucial for protecting the right of Black (male) citizens to vote. But this amendment was significant in another important way: It marked the first time that “We, the People” addressed barriers to voting on a national level. So it was the first step in our country’s development of fair voting practices nation-wide.

Many positive steps have followed. The 19th Amendment (1920) enfranchised women. The Indian Citizenship Act (1924) asserted that Native Americans are U.S. citizens, which gradually led to enfranchisement of our first peoples. Various laws and court decisions eliminated other barriers to voting, including literacy tests and the requirement to pay a tax to vote.

But progress has been slow and has sometimes faltered. While the 15th Amendment became law in 1870, it was rarely enforced until 1965, when the Voting Rights Act (originally written in 1890!) was passed. Then, in 2013, the Supreme Court made the Voting Rights Act virtually unenforceable. This led many states to pass new laws and use gerrymandering to make voting more difficult, especially for poor people and those in rural areas. Democracy is always a work in progress, so we need to continue protecting our right to vote at the national level, and at state and local levels, too.

In Montana, our November election was a success. The 2021 Legislature had passed laws that might have limited access to the vote, but they were struck down by the courts. Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen has assured us that the election was secure and fair. Still, our state legislators are now studying that process in detail and considering further actions to prevent error and fraud. Let’s ensure that their work increases Montanans’ confidence in our elections and does not impose new barriers to our ability to vote.

So, in celebration of “Right to Vote Day,” let’s take our hats, stocking caps, and balaclavas off to all of our election officials, their staffs, and the hundreds of volunteers that made last November’s election a success. Thank you! And to those who were elected last fall, we thank you for serving, and we want you to know that we have high expectations: We expect you to be honest, open, and willing to listen. We expect you to be willing to work hard, learn, and change. We’ll keep you informed with our letters, calls, and demonstrations. When the next elections come up, rest assured we’ll use our right to vote to evaluate your work.