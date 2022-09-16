Jane Kapler Smith: Remember our responsibility to the Constitution

Constitution Day is this Saturday, Sept. 17. This is the perfect time to reflect on the document that governs our country.

The Constitution begins, “We the People of the United States…” I’ve been thinking about that opening phrase. Exactly who was “We the people” when the Constitution was written? Who is it now?

Practically speaking, “we the people” is only those who can vote or otherwise influence elections. In 1789, the franchise — the ability to vote — was limited mostly to white men who owned property. They governed the lives of all women and children, all slaves (mostly Black), and all who were too poor to own property.

Thanks to the persistent, courageous work of thousands of citizens over the past two centuries, the Constitution has been amended so that most adult citizens can vote. Thus “we the people” now includes adults of all colors and genders, regardless of wealth. Of course, children under 18 cannot vote, so it’s really important for the rest of us to govern ourselves for their good as well as ours.

Many people today believe that the Constitution should be interpreted exactly as the original founders intended. While I respect the founders’ intentions, I don’t agree that they should limit how we apply the Constitution. The founders lived in a different world, where women were believed to be stupider than men, slavery was widely accepted, Native Americans were seen as subhuman, and punishment for crimes regularly included torture. For example, if you stole a horse in Pennsylvania during the 1800s, you could be pilloried, whipped and branded, and then have your ears cut off. Thank goodness we do not live in that world!

The founders based our Constitution on fundamental humanitarian principles, and I’m grateful for that. But I can’t imagine they believed that people 200 years later would govern themselves according to all the values of their time, any more than they governed themselves according to the values of their (mostly British) culture 200 years before. At that time, capital punishment could be used to punish begging and shoplifting!

Our country’s birth certificate, the Declaration of Independence, says that a government derives its power from the consent of the governed. That’s us —not the 39 men who signed the United States Constitution and not the white, property-owning men who voted to ratify it in the original 13 states. We are “the governed” now, so let’s pay careful attention. Let’s listen to the candidates for office this fall and assess their stories. Let’s vote for the candidates who support the whole Constitution, including the peaceful transfer of power (Article II) and all of the amendments. Let’s demand that they apply the Constitution to the world as it is now, not as it was in 1789. Then let’s keep an eye on those we elect and hold them to their oath of loyalty to the United States.

We are “the people.” We must govern ourselves as well as we possibly can and protect our government so our children and grandchildren will be able to do the same. Let’s remember that responsibility on Saturday, Constitution Day!