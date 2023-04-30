Dear Governor Gianforte,

I am so proud of your son David for having the courage to come out to both you and the rest of us as non-binary. I know from experience the mixture of pride and fear that a parent feels when a child comes out to them. My daughter was 8 when she told us that she was transgender. She is now in high school and is thriving both socially and academically! I'm sure you have many questions for David; we did. Adjusting to new pronouns is challenging at first, but you will get used to it. When you love your child, a small thing like adapting to their preferred pronouns is the least you can do to support them.

The most challenging aspect of being the parent of a transgender person is seeing the hatred and anger that is directed toward them by people who don't know your child and aren't aware of the obstacles they have overcome in life and the amazing things they have accomplished. It is painful to see the misinformation that is presented by politicians who pass bills that directly harm your child. It is frustrating to listen to politicians ignore the medical and trans communities in their push to pass these bills whose only purpose seems to be to harm trans people and curry favor with their increasingly radical base. I hope your family is able to find a supportive community to help you weather these attacks on your son.

Every parent’s instinct is to protect their children from harm. You are in a very unique position to protect David from the onslaught of anti-trans and anti-LGBTQ+ bills aimed at them by the Montana Legislature. I join David in urging you to veto SB 99, as well as HB 361, SB 458, SB 518, HB 303, HB 359, HB 234 and HB 676. Whew, that's a lot of anti-LGBTQ+ bills aimed at our kids, I'm glad to have you on our side.