Jeff Darrah: Wilderness or NOT?

In the 1970s, Congress designated thousands of acres of public land in Montana — which were managed by the US Forest Service and the BLM — as Wilderness Study Areas (WSA’s). These areas were to be extensively and scientifically studied to determine whether they were suitable as “Wilderness” designation. Both the US Forest Service and the BLM determined decades ago that some of these WSA’s are non-suitable as wilderness areas, and made the recommendation to Congress to not designate them as wilderness areas. The three WSA’s that were not suitable for Wilderness designation are: Middle Fork Judith WSA, Hoodoo Mountain WSA, and Wales Creek WSA.

For over 40 years these lands have been treated as if they were Wilderness areas, because they had not been released from their WSA status, due to congressional inaction. This meant recreation was thwarted on these lands and active forest management has not been occurring. In a sense, sportsmen have been locked out, and in many instances the management of these lands has been poor at best. Less than two years ago, again through a science-driven, collaborative plan revision process these lands were yet again determined to be unsuitable for Wilderness designation, yet today they still remain classified as WSA’s.

Here’s the good news!!! Montana Senator Steve Daines has a bill in Congress known as The Montana Sportsmen Conservation Act. This bill, if passed, will open thousands of public acres to Montana sportsmen and the recreating public. Releasing these lands will increase access for sportsmen of Montana and allow management agencies to create a healthy landscape by removing dead, beetle-killed timber. This would also provide for a reduced fuel load, making the lands much less a tinderbox awaiting a tremendous fire event. Under Sen. Daines’ bill, the land will remain public and would be managed and protected by the same laws, analysis, public input and justification prior to any action taken, and in accordance with recent land management plans.

Currently, Montana citizens and sportsmen along with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks are working on developing a new elk management plan and a large part of this effort has contained better management of public lands, increases the redistribution of our public elk herds onto public lands, and reduces the impact of elk depredation on privately owned lands. Opening these lands to better land management will help accomplish redistribution of elk from private lands to public lands, a win-win for landowners and sportsmen.

This is a common sense bill and it is way past time to release the chokehold that these WSA lands have been in for decades. Access to public lands by sportsmen and recreationists is something that we all enjoy and fight for, so let’s stand behind the science and the land managing agencies and support the Montana Sportsmen Conservation Act. A link to the text of Sen. Daines’ bill S. 4470 Montana Sportsmen Conservation Act can be found at congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/senate-bill/4470?s=1&r=26.