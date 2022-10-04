 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GUEST VIEW

Jeff Gailus: Becoming a truly bear-friendly, BearSmart community

Bear Smart 1

A black bear hangs out in a tree across from Hellgate High School in August. Missoula city and county governments are moving toward adopting standardized bear smart practices to reduce human-bear conflict.

 BEN ALLAN SMITH, Missoulian

Missoula’s constant crisis with bears is making news as far away as Canada. As great and inspiring as all the volunteer work and public education is, this effort could be better spent elsewhere. As Canadian communities have learned, relying on non-profit organizations to educate the public to voluntarily do the right thing will not get the job done. Indeed, Missoula’s recent history has proved that point without a doubt: despite decades of public education, the problem today is as bad as it’s ever been.

The answer to our bear habituation and food conditioning problem, like all human social problems, is a combination of education AND enforcement of bylaws/regulations meant to curb harmful human behaviours. In response to ongoing bear attractant problems, Canmore, Alberta, a mountain community in which I helped to found a BearSmart program, recently passed a new "community standards bylaw" to replace its old wildlife attractant bylaw. Specifically, the bylaw states no person shall permit a wildlife attractant to be placed or remain in an outdoor location where the wildlife attractant is accessible to wildlife. "Wildlife attractant" is defined as any substance that could reasonably be expected to attract wildlife, including, but not limited to fruit, garbage, refuse, food, food waste, and compost. This includes letting fruit or berries accumulate on trees, bushes and on the ground. Fines can range between $250 and $10,000.

Next year, Missoula will hold an election to replace the legendary and much-missed Mayor Engen. Let’s take the time between now and then to make sure the new mayor will commit to having the tools in place — including bylaws, bear-proof waste management, and adequate public funding — to finally prevent the needless deaths or our much-adored ursine neighbors. Only then will we be able to consider ourselves a truly bear-friendly, BearSmart community.

Jeff Gailus is a fellow of International League of Conservation Writers and author of "The Grizzly Manifesto" and "Little Black Lies". 

