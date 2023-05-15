Now comes the Carbon King, NorthWestern Energy’s John Hines (Guest view, April 30), heir to the throne of our great royal windbags, William Andrews Clark and Bob Gannon, to tell the little people to avoid rhetoric. Montana must burn coal! We must burn methane!

King John has no qualms about outfitting his summer home on Wildhorse Island with a grand solar array. His ratepayers mustn’t partake.

He threatens brown-outs but deigns not one penny to retrofit homes and businesses to save energy. His quest is to squeeze dollars from carbonated skies.

And no one, least of all an independent judge, must question the profligate methane burner in Laurel. King John can only bustle and fume at the one branch of government he can’t control. Supplicants in the governor’s office, the Legislature, and the PSC follow his dictates like writs from the divinely appointed, but judges should not be allowed to weigh precedent, rather than campaign contributions.

And, alas, our degrading climate is neither abstract nor rhetorical. The Carbon King would run his Colstrip plants full throttle until 2045. That’s 10 million tons of CO2 each year, with another million from the Laurel methane plant. At the EPA’s current estimate of the social cost of carbon, $200 a ton, he will be responsible for $2.2 billion in climate damage each year — or $50 billion by the time he’s done wreaking havoc.

The King reminds his underlings of the muckraker, Upton Sinclair, who once said, “It’s difficult to get a man to understand something when his salary depends on his not understanding it.”