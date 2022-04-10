Jeff Smith: NorthWestern: Regulated public utility or death cult?

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change identified two key targets to avert climate catastrophe. Montana’s monopoly utility, NorthWestern Energy, ignores both in its glossy new “net zero” greenhouse gas plan.

Two hundred and thirty-four climate scientists, writing the IPCC’s 6th assessment this past year, agreed that we can “secure a livable and sustainable future for all” if we limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. We have 10 years, “a brief and rapidly closing window of opportunity” to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls this dual imperative “a code red for humanity.”

In his stunningly misinformed op-ed at the beginning of March, CEO Bob Rowe boasts that his company would achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, 20 years too late. His goal is to limit global temperatures to 2 degrees Celsius. I would encourage everyone to google “the difference between 1.5 C and 2 C.”

IPCC Chair Hoesung Lee calls the latest report “a dire warning about the consequences of inaction.” Secretary-General Guterres says, “If we combine forces now, we can avert climate catastrophe...delay means death.”

So, at this all-hands-on-deck moment, what’s Bob’s response?

Distract Wall Street with profit margins. Greenwash soaring greenhouse gas emissions. NorthWestern’s three-point plan is to continue 1.5 million metric tons of carbon a year from Colstrip, reject all new clean energy projects, and build a fleet of new methane polluters belching carbon and methane, with no letup until 2050.

You couldn’t pick a worse time to build new methane generators. Methane traps 80 times more heat in the Earth’s atmosphere than carbon dioxide, and we’ve never seen the amount of methane currently degrading the climate. Scientists are calling it a “fire alarm moment.”

Stopping methane pollution is the world’s number one priority. An all-out effort to substantially reduce methane would slow the rate of global warming by 30%.

And guess what? The cheapest energy these days is the cleanest energy. Why are these cost-effective, reliable, carbon-free technologies nowhere in NorthWestern’s plan?

Montana’s Nobel Peace Prize winner and UM climate scientist Steve Running wrote recently, “I really hope the NWE Net Zero Commitment does NOT represent the ‘core of who we are’ in the words of CEO Bob Rowe, because it dooms Montana, and the Earth to a perilous future.”

NorthWestern, listen up. Delay means death. A growing number of Montanans are fighting your myopic vision. The last five years have brought standing room only to every public meeting where fossil fuels are discussed. We are standing to protect Montana’s clean air, pure water, and our lush green mountains teaming with wildlife. Your vision of the future threatens all of it: our gorgeous change of seasons, our Flathead Lake, our skiing and snowboarding, our cold-water fisheries, our amber waves of grain.

Bob Rowe, rethink your plan. Help us protect the Montana we love for our children and grandchildren.

Jeff Smith is co-chair of 350 Montana, volunteers working to safeguard Montana’s life support systems by bringing about the great transition to 100% clean energy.

