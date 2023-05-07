Of all the hateful bills that have wound their way through the Montana Legislature this session, SB 99, the bill denying gender affirming care to transgender, nonbinary and two spirit youth, is the most hateful of all. And, for me, it’s personal. Rep. Zooey Zephyr told legislators they’d have blood on their hands if they passed this bill. That blood she was referring to could have been my kid’s, so this bill struck me in that primal, protective place that all mothers know when our children are in danger.

I have two children, both assigned female at birth. But for most of my older child’s life she’s lived in a netherworld somewhere between boy and girl. As soon as she was old enough to have an opinion she traded pigtails for caps, skirts for nylon shorts and sparkly shoes for light-up Spiderman shoes. As a child she was the prince, the King, the dad, the older brother in any imaginary game. “Boy,” she told her classmates every time and without hesitation when they asked if she was a boy or a girl. She signed her name Cooper for most of that year and beamed when she received a valentine that said, “You are a nice boy.”

This was a decade ago and the conversation around pronouns was just emerging in our collective consciousness but we asked if she wanted to change her pronouns or her name.

“No, mama, I’m Eliza,” she said. “I’m half, half. Half girl, half boy.”

We told our families and community: Eliza is who she is. We love who she is. And so does she. Support her unequivocally, we said. For us, there is no other acceptable position on the matter.

We found other kids like her, we lost sleep, we worried, we found a supportive school. We were so relieved that we didn’t have to travel to Seattle or LA to find gender affirming care because we found it right here in Missoula. When Eliza was about 10 years old, she knowingly and articulately described her gender identity at a doctor’s appointment. She was strong, she was proud and she was met with love, respect and compassion from her doctor who walked her through the possibility of hormone blockers.

“The choice is yours,” the doctor said. “And most kids know what they want. You just have to let us know.”

And a few years later when puberty came along, Eliza did know what she wanted, in part, because she had options and access. Last week, Montana kids lost both of those things.

Eliza will turn 17 this summer. She is fierce with a tender heart and a quick smile. She goes to school in New York so I texted her Friday to tell her about the bill and Missoula’s march for queer joy.

“Do you mind if I wear a button with your picture on it,” I said.

“Yes, of course,” she said. “Go fight those a*holes, Mom. And thank you.”

I marched for my queer kid last week and it occurred to me that one of the greatest legacies of Generation X, and something we could only have imagined on all those latchkey afternoons, is that we gave birth to the inclusive, joyful revolution that is Gen Z. I couldn’t be more proud.

I will never stop fighting for my kid and I will never stop fighting for all the other transgender, nonbinary and Two Spirit kids in Montana. I see you. I hear you. I honor you for being your beautiful, perfect selves. You deserve more from this state’s lawmakers. You deserve more from all of us.