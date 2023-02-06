As a retired physician, I find that climate change resembles sickness: it’s hard to predict either the outcome or the severity. The Hippocratic oath dictates that physicians, “First, do no harm.” Climate-wise, wind, sun, and hydro don’t do any harm. Moreover, in the last decade these forms of energy, combined with storage, usually cost less than fossil fuels. The technology that has dropped their costs will continue to do so — think cell phones and flat screen TVs.

Given these facts, it's incomprehensible that NorthWestern Energy proposes cancelling its wind farm contracts in favor of building new methane power plants and helping Colstrip limp along until 2042! Colstrip’s two remaining units have reached their planned 35 to 40 year lifespan and already there’s been one long expensive breakdown. These units also require lengthy, very expensive overhauls every four years that require shutting them down, according to a June 2022 Climatewire article.

The four West Coast utilities that own 70 percent of Colstrip plan to bail out in 2025; a fifth owner, Talen Energy, is already in bankruptcy. All six owners are quarreling and threatening lawsuits. If NWE remains as the last owner, you can expect that we – its Montana customers – will be stuck with the costs of running this geriatric giant, which is among the nine top greenhouse gas-producing power plants in the country. Renewables, and especially Montana's world-class wind power, are now the conservative safe choice for generating electricity, not fossil fuels.