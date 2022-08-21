Jesse Ramos: A personal option in health care for Montanans

In my last column, I advocated for a personalized health care system that prioritizes the needs of the individual patient above all else. I outlined the top-down, government-mandated, and subsidized approach to health care that we currently have and why it needs to change. Instead of all that bureaucracy and red tape, we need a health care system that’s as simple as ordering something off a dinner menu.

Price transparency has become almost unheard of in health care today, and prices are out of control. Why? Because, by and large, a raft of misguided government policies have created perverse incentives and shifted power away from patients, effectively handing monopolistic protections to health insurance companies, hospital corporations, and similar entities.

The answer is what I call a personal option. Giving people a personal option means putting patients in charge of the dollars, thus reducing the role of third parties. When we do that, doctors, hospitals, and insurers will all compete vigorously for patients’ business. Prices will become transparent and services affordable. Quality and convenience would continually improve.

Does this sound like pie in the sky? What If I told you that we already have proof of this concept right here in the Big Sky State? That’s right, some Montanans are already enjoying the benefits of a personal option, in the form of an exciting new alternative called direct primary care.

DPC is an entirely new model of care delivery that gives patients direct access to personalized care at an affordable price. Think of it as a sort of monthly Netflix subscription to your favorite doctors. DPC clinics are groups of doctors who provide primary care services to patients directly, with no insurance-company middlemen, for a low, flat monthly fee. Your monthly subscription guarantees you access to primary care and preventive services, with unlimited visits, no copays, no hidden charges for included services, and transparent pricing for optional ones. Many DPC clinics offer generous price discounts on lab tests, imaging services, and generic drugs. Most also offer convenient telehealth options, standard.

Best of all, DPC gives you, the patient, a personal relationship with a doctor who works for you and who can spend time with you, instead of having to fill out insurance-company paperwork.

How did it happen? It started back in 2015 when Montana State Auditor Matt Rosendale issued an administrative rule allowing DPC clinics to operate in our state. Then, in the 2021 legislative session, the legislature and Governor Greg Gianforte codified this enlightened approach.

Since 2015, several DPC clinics have popped up all over the state, offering Montanans options, transparency, and peace of mind. Our very first DPC clinic opened right here in Missoula. Cost Care offers patients access to all their basic medical needs at an affordable rate of just $70 a month. For that amount, members have received access to an extraordinary array of services, including yearly physicals, screenings, and check-ups, not to mention the ability to text your doctor throughout the year and stay in contact with any follow-up questions. Additional services such as X-Rays do cost more, but guess what? The prices for other services are up-front and do not change without patient notice.

Far from pie in the sky, the DPC option has been a godsend to many Montanans. But we have a long way to go to ensure everyone has access to truly personal, affordable healthcare. How we can achieve that goal will be the focus of my next column.