Jesse Ramos: Continuing to fight for tax credit scholarships in Montana

In my previous column, I explained the benefits of the Tax Credit Scholarship program, already in effect in our state. While I’d love to say Montana’s government has made strides in promoting the Montana TCS program since my last article that, unfortunately, hasn’t been the case. Democratic legislators have created yet another roadblock to restrict school choice and disincentivize the TCS program.

The Revenue Interim Committee will meet on June 17 to again discuss the Tax Credit Scholarship program. Democratic members on the Committee, prompted by the Department of Revenue, will seek to slash the tax credit afforded to those contributing to the scholarship in half. That means Montana taxpayers who award a portion of their tax dollars to a student scholarship nonprofit would no longer be eligible for a 100% tax credit on the money they contributed. Instead, taxpayers would only receive a 50-cent tax credit for every $1 contributed.

This attempt to disincentivize Montanans from funding student scholarships is just the latest effort in a series of losing attempts for politicians and bureaucrats to limit school choice. Montana politicians have been putting up roadblocks to regain the power they lost over controlling our children's education ever since the Legislature passed Montana’s TCS program in 2015.

In fact, the Montana Department of Revenue claimed shortly after the passage of TCS that it violated Montana’s Blaine Amendment. The Blaine Amendment prohibits state aid to any religious institution or school. However, TCS funds aren’t state aid. They are private dollars from taxpayers. Claiming that these private dollars belong to the state, when the state chooses not to tax them, was a dangerous precedent to set.

Nevertheless, the Montana Supreme Court seemed to take no issue with setting a dangerous precedent that private money belongs to the government. Relevant to this year’s Supreme Court election is the decision from Supreme Court Justice Ingrid Gustafson, joining the majority ruling in finding that because the government could have taxed the money used to fund TCS, it was an “indirect payment” from the government to the scholarship fund. Effectively this argument means anything the government decided not to tax was an indirect appropriation, thereby claiming there was no limitation on the taxation and appropriation power of government.

Luckily, the U.S. Supreme Court reversed this decision and threw out the Blaine Amendment as unconstitutional. As the U.S Supreme Court stated in its decision, the Constitution “condemns discrimination against religious schools and the families whose children attend them. They are members of the community too, and their exclusion from (programs like Montana’s) scholarship program...is odious to our Constitution and cannot stand.”

If Montana’s Supreme Court justices were willing to ignore the First Amendment rights of parents and children and upend our state’s entire system of tax benefits just to oppose school choice, I suppose the latest move from some legislators to disincentivize Montanans from funding TCS should come as no surprise.

This is yet another attempt to limit the constitutional rights of Montana parents under the Free Exercise Clause of the First Amendment. It is another tactic to limit school choice for Montana parents and their children. It is yet another attempted power grab by Montana politicians to control what, where, and how our children learn.

These politicians want us to look away and grow tired of fighting for educational freedom as more and more roadblocks are put in the way. This is why we must continue to passionately fight for educational choice in Montana. This is why we must continue to fight for Montana’s Tax Credit Scholarships and the school choice movement.

Jesse Ramos writes from a liberty-conservative point of view and is the community engagement director at Americans for Prosperity-Montana and a former Missoula city council member representing Ward 4 from 2018 to 2022.

